Key Takeaways V Rising version 1.0 launches May 8th on PC, with PS5 version coming later in 2024.

Visual and UI improvements, enhanced customization options, and optimization promise a smoother gaming experience for all players.

New animated trailer introduces the main plot of becoming a powerful vampire in V Rising, challenging Dracula for supremacy.

Swedish developer Stunlock Studios announced earlier today that version 1.0 of V Rising is finally launching on May 8th on PC. The PS5 version of the game is scheduled to launch sometime later this year, though there’s no exact release date just yet.

After spending the better part of the past two years in Early Access, the highly successful vampire survival game is getting a truckload of exciting new content come May 8th. Among other things, players can expect a new endgame zone, dynamic endgame events, new weapons, and bosses, base building improvements, and so much more.

A Smoother Experience

In addition to the new content, version 1.0 of V Rising also brings to the table a number of visual and UI improvements along with more customization options. V Rising already feels very polished for an Early Access game, but Stunlock Studios promises that the final product will be even better optimized and will offer an overall smoother gameplay experience.

“After two years of Early Access, we’ve managed to really polish and worked hard on optimizing the game for its full launch,” said Rickard Frisegård, CEO of Stunlock Studios. “We made the most of that time, and we think fans will enjoy an improved experience that really pushes boundaries. We’re excited for both our dedicated fans and newcomers to get their teeth into V Rising and drink it in when it fully releases on May 8th.”

To celebrate the upcoming launch of version 1.0, the developers unveiled a new animated trailer that introduces players to the main plot of V Rising. Namely, you take on the role of a weakened vampire who’s trying to regain their lost power by brutally destroying everyone who stands in their way, eventually even having the chance to challenge Dracula himself for supremacy. There’s a ton more to the game’s story, especially once the final chapter launches alongside version 1.0, but the trailer does a good job at presenting the basic gist of it. You can watch the trailer on the official Stunlock Studios YouTube channel right here.