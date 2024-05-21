Key Takeaways Locate the alternate entrance to Sacred Silver Mine on the right side of the wall - essential for access.

Prepare for level 63 enemies in the Sacred Silver Mine - craft Dark Silver Weapons and silver coins.

Use Silver Ore for various crafts, like Dark Silver Ingots, castle upgrades and Silver Coins for buying items.

When playing V Rising, players will be gathering an abundance of resources for building bigger and better stations in their castle and some new and more relevant gear. As you continue your journey to becoming the strongest vampire in Vardoran, you will encounter the need for Silver for your crafts. Silver can be found in several locations, but it will be the most prominent in the Sacred Silver Mine, located in the northwest area of Silverlight Hills.

Locating and Entering the Mine

When you get to the Sacred Silver Mine you will notice that the gate is unbreakable in bear form and immune to all damage, so you will need to find another way into the mine. If you walk along the right side of the wall, you’ll see that there is an alternate entrance to the eastern section of the mines.

Entering the mine is going to be easy enough, but it is leaving the mine that will be the hardest part of unlocking the mine. You must be certain that you are ready for a lot of brawls here and that you are around level 63 as all the enemies here are going to be around level 63. Silver is deadly to our vampires and, depending on our pack upgrades, we can only hold so much before getting Silver Sickness and taking damage over time from having it in our inventories. Since silver might end up causing more harm here, it will be up to you if you gather all the silver you need while fighting, or go through as quickly as possible to unlock the mines.

Silver ore has a distinct appearance to it like most ores in V Rising. It is silver but also has a glimmer to it so that it is easily identifiable while going through the mines filled with silver and normal stone nodes.

When you make your way to the inner entrance of the mine you’ll see a V Blood boss guarding the gate, Sir Magnus the Overseer, and you won’t need to fight him to unlock the mine gates. If you wish to avoid a fight with Sir Magnus, you can go into your rat form and sneak past him toward the gate, and unlock it. Once the gate has been unlocked, you are now free to enter the mines through the main entrance from now on.

What Silver is Used For

Now that you have access to the Sacred Silver Mine and an abundance of silver, you might want to know what it is used for. Silver Ore will be used in several recipes for you, the main one being Dark Silver Ingots, which will be used for the Dark Silver Weapons that you can craft to increase your gear level. It will also be used in castle upgrades, cosmetics, the Athenaeum station, and the Throne of Darkness.

On top of castle upgrades and materials for crafting, silver is also used for crafting Silver Coins, which can be used for buying materials, consumables, and various crafts from Merchants in towns. Silver coins will also be used to make Goldsun Coins for spending in towns as well.

