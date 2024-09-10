V Rising, even though it has customizable difficulty levels, stat boosting, and other features, still delivers some pretty hefty and difficult boss fights. Some of them, such as Beatrice the Tailor or the Sommelier, read more annoying than anything else due to their fight mechanics. But these bosses are the real deal.

The game, as fans of it will know, features V Blood bosses that go all the way up to Dracula himself at Level 90. Long before that, however, are some tough boss battles and not all of them give rewards commensurate with that difficulty. Let's explore the hardest bosses in V Rising and why they're so darn tough.

10 Ben, The Old Wanderer

How Many Times Must I Teach You This Lesson, Old Man?!

Found wandering around the Cursed Forest

Level 63

Loot: Shroud of the Forest recipe, Pristine Leather recipe, and Front Spellpoint

Many players might say that Ben is more annoying than anything, but the biggest problem with this Wanderer is that he can attract all manner of other creatures to your fight. This includes the higher-level and difficult to take down boss Gorecrusher the Behemoth. Coupled with Ben's drunken master style of dodging seemingly every skill shot and attack, it makes for one long, drawn-out and resource-intensive boss battle.

9 Quincey, The Bandit King

A Tough Early Fight

Found in Farbane Woods at the Bandit Stronghold

Level 37

Loot: Chaos Spellpoint, Smithy, Tailor's Bench, Hollowfang Battlegear recipes, Iron Ingot recipe, and Ebonite Stairs and Doors

Despite being an earlier boss fight in the game, Quincey sticks out as a difficult boss battle for many players — whether playing solo or as part of a clan. He can be found in the Bandit Stronghold which requires explosives or Bear form to gain entry, meaning that the player must defeat Clive the Firestarter or Kodia the Ferocious Bear first.

The mechanics of his fight get out of control quickly, as Quincey can and will summon additional enemies often. He utilizes barriers, charge attacks, swipe attacks, and slam attacks to break all kinds of player strategies. The battlefield for Quincey is also quite in the open, so if you don't plan your fight at the right time, you could find yourself burnt to a crisp before you take him down. He also goes berserk when he gets below 50% health and attacks three times in a row rapidly. Dodge those attacks and wallop him while he's stunned afterward to maximize damage output.

8 Lord Styx, The Night Champion

He Studied The Art Of The Blade...And Bats

Found in the Cursed Forest toward the Eastern side, near the silkworm-laden Spider Queen's realm

Level 83

Loot: Onyx Tear recipe, Blood Key recipe, and Bat Form

This guy pairs raw strength with quite annoying abilities to make an engaging, if a bit stressful, boss battle. He wields two swords, attacking the player swiftly with whirlwind blades. He can also teleport by transforming into a big swarm of bats, appearing behind the player, and dashing forward to attack. He'll often summon bats to attack the player throughout the battle and, as his ultimate attack, summons an even bigger bat swarm to attack players and limit their vision.

Additionally, Styx summons three vampires when he hits 50% health. If they are not all killed quickly, Styx can spawn them again and again.

7 Talzur, The Winged Horror

Dracula's Goodest Boy

Found in Farbane Woods on the Dreaded Peak that requires Bat Form to access

Level 86

Loot: Dracula's Gloves recipe, Soul Shard of the Winged Horror, and Pedestal of the Winged Horror

Described as Dracula's treasured pet and resembling a dragon from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Talzur looks more difficult than he actually is. In fact, one of the most difficult things about the battle is unlocking Bat Form in order to reach him on Dreaded Peak. He's a creature of chaos, hurtling chaos orbs, frost vortexes, and fire breath at the player. He'll also perform spin attacks that feature additional icicle AoE damage. Staying mobile, utilizing long-range attacks, and dodging as much as possible is the name of the game with Talzur.

6 Albert, The Duke Of Balaton

What Do We Even Do With Toad Form?

Found in the Cursed Forest in the Swamp of Greed

Level 64

Loot: Chess table recipe, coining, and Toad Form

The gigantic, money-hoarding Toad lives deep in the Cursed Forest in his own little den of miserdom. The Toad himself is not that difficult, but his fight involves dozens of additional enemies whose damage stacks up quickly. Most players recommend waiting until the player is level 70 or higher to take him on, as the recipes he unlocks aren't very useful anyway. Toad Form isn't needed for much except reaching cave entrances — something that isn't necessary in PvE.

Coinage becomes important if you want to buy fancy cloaks, but Albert is, by no means, a mandatory level 64 boss battle. The tediousness of his fight, paired with the milquetoast rewards, makes the Duke quite a monotonous battle.

5 Morian, The Stormwing Matriarch

Easily A Top Ten Worst Boss Battle Ever List Member

Found in Silverlight Hills at the Southern Harpy Nest

Level 70

Loot: Chaos Spellpoint and Flawless Gems recipes

The harpy queen is, by far, one of the most difficult boss battles in V Rising. She was already difficult in Early Access, but in the final release, she seems to do even more damage and summon even more additional harpies. On Brutal difficulty, players will defeat bosses three steps up from Morian, go back to beat her, and still either fail or struggle wildly to defeat her.

Many players resort to only using long-range attacks on her and spamming AoE on the additional enemies because you just take too much damage if you try to do damage up close. This can make the battle take quite a long time. Another viable tactic is to lean on the Unholy spell skill tree for both the AoE it provides, but also the summoned skeletons and health bonuses. Some wild players even suggest doing the fight on horseback.

4 Simon Belmont

That Dadgum, Dang 'Ole Trevor, I mean Richter, I mean Simon Belmont

Found wandering around Farbane Woods, Dunley Farmlands, or Silverlight Hills

Level 80 floor, but scales with player level

Loot: Sanguine Whip recipe

The difficulty of the Simon Belmont fight can be affected by play styles and loadouts. His level scales with the players, with his minimum level being 80, but the guy is an absolute sponge. Players can also not do much to avoid his fire damage beyond taking a fire resistance potion before the fight. Close range fighters will have a harder time than mid to long range fighters, and it's crucial to conduct this fight at night. The player's and Simon's attacks will quickly destroy any nearby tree coverage -- a variable you don't need, as Simon heals himself with his spinning attack.

Be mindful of where you build your early bases, too, as you can run into Simon through Farbane Woods and the Dunley Farmlands.

3 Solarus, The Immaculate

This Fight Is Annoying, But Also Kind Of Really Fun?

Found in Silverlight Hills at the Fortress of Light

Level 86

Loot: Dracula's Boots recipe, Soul Shard of Solarus, and Pedestal of Solarus

Solarus, though not as difficult in Normal mode, gets more difficult in the harder modes due to damage buffs, as one hit can knock down your health by 20%. He summons an angel that deals a ton of damage and cannot be ignored. He can also stun the player and utilizes multiple types of light projectiles and vortexes that spawn further projectiles and vortexes. That's just Phase 1 though; Phases 2 and 3 bring entirely different sets of combos and abilities, including an uncounterable/unblockable leap attack.

However, unlike the two final most difficult V Rising boss battles, beating Solarus feels gratifying. You also unlock one of the best amulets in the game — the Soul Shard of Solarus — that lets you summon your own over-powered battle angel.

2 Adam: The First Born

Like A Breath Of Fresh Air Compared To Dracula

Found in Gloomrot North in Doctor Blackbrew's Castle that requires Bat Form or an EMP to access

Level 88

Loot: Dracula's Leggings recipe, Soul Shard of the Monster, and Pedestal of the Monster

Stunlock Studios added the Gloomrot expansion before the full game launch, adding a steampunk, gothic aesthetic to the game along with this hideous progeny. Adam has perhaps the most varied set of abilities among all bosses in V Rising and utilizes the environment quite a bit, as well. The two phases of his fight force the player to switch up their strategies and the fight is very hard for just one person.

Related All Vampire Powers In V Rising & What They Do Vampire Powers in V Rising come with various benefits for PvP and PvE, and we break down each one here.

Some players say to utilize a Crossbow and other ranged weapons and abilities, while others say that spell leech and spell crit are the way to go. Ultimately, players need to take out the lightning/laser points around the room, dodge his attacks, chug potions as needed, and keep as high a health pool as possible to avoid getting one shot by one of Adam's high damage attacks. For duo or clan players, dedicate one person to breaking the generators; this will make the fight a bit less hectic.

1 Dracula, The Immortal King

There's A Reason Why He's The King And You Keep Dying To Him

Found inside the Castle of Dracula in the Ruins of Mortium, which requires a Blood Key to unlock

Level 90

Loot: Dracula's Chestguard recipe, Soul Shard of Dracula, and Pedestal of Dracula

Even the most hardcore of V Rising players struggle with Dracula's final battle in the game. Equipping the Blood Key is mandatory to gain access to his realm, but players will need to swap amulets again because they'll need the power and level buffs they provide. Though listed as level 90, Dracula dishes out and takes massive damage. Players will also need fully upgraded weapons of their type of choice to further bump up their gear score and damage output. Furthermore, the fight is even more dodge heavy in an already dodge-heavy game. Potions and stamina management are mandatory.

There are multiple phases to his fight where the Vampire King uses a variety of attacks, from Blood Waves and Vortexes to Wolf or Bat Form, physical attacks, and more, while he also consistently drains your health and blood with the aptly named "Blood Drain" ability. The grind is very real, and the battle takes tons of patience and focus.