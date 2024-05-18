Key Takeaways Gem dust is easily obtained by grinding gems in the world of V Rising using a grinder.

Players can obtain gems from vendors, enemies, chests, fishing, or salvaging, and use gem dust for various crafts.

Gem dust is essential for PvP crafts like Siege Golem Stone and Iron Castle Keys in V Rising.

When first starting your adventure in V Rising, you will encounter the material gem dust, and it might elude some players early on when trying to find out what exactly it is or how to obtain it. Gem dust is a fairly easy resource to find early on as it will only require players to have gems and a grinder to grind them all down.

Finding Gems

To start grinding gems down to dust, you will first need to find some of them in the world. There are a bunch of different ways you can obtain crude, regular, or flawless gems in the world of V Rising. You can buy gems from Gem Vendors, or they can drop from defeated enemies and V Blood Carriers. Gems can also be obtained from chests, fishing, or salvaging jewels. There are also some variations of stone nodes with gems jutting out of them, break these down and you will get a nice variety of gems that drop when it has been destroyed.

Once you’ve gathered some gems, you’ll want to make sure you have a grinder ready to go so that you can break them down. The early game grinder will work just fine if it is the only one you have.

Break Down Gems

Gem dust will require 1 gem for 1 gem dust, so if you need 12 gem dust, you will need 12 gems to break down. Just slot the gems into the grinder’s inventory and wait a few seconds for it to do the rest for you! It’s as easy as that. Players can also break down their unused jewels with The Devourer station for gem dust and the gem that was used for the jewel slot.

Close

For example, if you were to give The Devourer chest a Tier 2 Blood Jewel, you would receive a regular ruby and 8 gem dust. Or if you slotted in a Tier 1 Illusion Jewel instead, you will get a crude miststone and 4 gem dust. So there are some neat and useful ways to get rid of old gear to go towards new and more useful crafts.

Related V Rising: How To Get Silk Gathering silk is easy once you know where to look.

What Gem Dust is Used for

There are a variety of crafts in V Rising that will require gem dust as a material for players to use. When using the Tomb refinement station, players can use gem dust and sunflowers to summon Skeleton Priests for a chance to gather Scourgestones and Grave Dust. As well as use gem dust using the Plague Brier plant to summon a Banshee so that they can gather Scourgestones and Spectral Dust.

Gem dust will also be a material needed for gem cutting tables, jewelcrafting tables, jeweller’s chamber flooring, castle waygates and colored glass windows.

If you enjoy PvP in V Rising, you might also find that gem dust will be needed in some of the PvP crafts, like the Siege Golem Stone or Iron Castle Keys. So keeping some gem dust on hand at all times will be very useful for breaking into enemy castles scattered across your server!