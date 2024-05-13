V Rising has a ton of resources that will require players to go out and search for them, but some will be a mixture of gathering and refining them as well. Pollen is one of these resources and there are a few effective ways to get a lot of pollen for minimal effort.

Collect Flowers and Grind Them

The first thing you will need to do to farm pollen is to collect flowers of any kind. Flowers are used in alchemy and can also be broken down for pollen. When you break down pollen it’s going to take 20 flowers to make 10 pollen, so breaking them down is going to be costly, but it’s going to be worth it when you need to start making a lot of Coarse Thread for your crafting recipes. Once you have enough pollen, you can get it to drop into the grinder at your base.

How to Farm Pollen

To start farming pollen at your base, you’ll first need to visit some areas on the map that have any flowers as one of the available resources. There are a bunch of starting areas that produce sunflowers or even in the middle of the map there are going to be plenty of cotton plants available for you to gather. Cotton is unexpectedly very easy to find and can be very reliable in gathering some pollen.

Build a Garden to Farm Grown Plants

Another way to farm pollen in V Rising will be to set up a garden of your own and have it passively grow some plants while you are out and about exploring and gathering other materials. To start a garden you’ll need to get the plots set up, they’ll require a small amount of plant fibre, but it will be worth it to get some large plots made to help you produce higher amounts of plants to grind down for pollen.

How to Obtain Plant Seeds

When you have your garden plots ready for planting you’ll still need to go out and gather plants. But one thing you’ll notice after you have gathered plants from farms and villages on the map is that they’ll have a chance to drop seeds that will automatically go into your inventory. Keep planting the seeds for plants at your base.

You can have multiple plots and these will be good for gathering 200+ plants per harvest every couple of in-game days. The plants you have at your base also have a chance of dropping these seeds as well, so 3-5 per whatever plant you need will still be enough before you start your own garden. This also has the added benefit of being amazing for crafting potions from your alchemy table as well.

