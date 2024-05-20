Key Takeaways Pristine Leather used for gear, Athenaeum research station, and decorations in V Rising.

Obtain Pristine Leather by gathering Mutant Grease & Pristine Hide from mid-game enemies.

Craft 1 Pristine Leather using 15 Mutant Grease and Pristine Hide each at Tannery in V Rising.

In V Rising, players will be working towards becoming the ultimate vampire and will eventually encounter the need to gather some Pristine Leather. There will be a few steps to getting your hands on the leather as it will drop from some higher-threat enemies mid-game.

What Pristine Leather is Used For

Pristine Leather isn’t going to be used for a ton of crafts in V Rising, but it will be nice to have a decent amount of the material available to you. It will be used for some of the mid-game Dawnthorn gear, which can be made at the Tailoring Bench once you have it unlocked. It will also be used to craft the Pristine Leather Bag and can be used to make larger amounts of Cloth. Other than the gear mentioned, it will be used for the highest tier research station, the Athenaeum, as well as some sofa decorations to make your castle a little more homely.

Gathering Mutant Grease

The first step to getting some pristine leather is going to be from gathering Mutant Grease and there are several ways to obtain it. The first and most reliable step to gathering the grease is to go up to the Gloomrot regions. There are plenty of areas that will spawn mutants and you will have the benefit of fighting a lot of the enemies that drop some Tech Scrap that can be used for some other crafts as well. Just make sure to be careful and explore the area, gathering as much grease as you can because pristine leather is going to cost 15 Mutant Grease per craft.

If exploring isn’t an option, but you have also killed the V Blood boss Angram the Purifier, you can summon some Mutated Rats at the Vermin Nest refinement station to summon 5 of them at a time. They won’t drop a ton of mutant grease, but it’ll at least be enough for a single piece of pristine leather if you’re looking for a small amount of it.

Gathering Pristine Hide

The second step for crafting pristine leather is to start getting some Pristine Hide. Pristine hide is another resource dropped from harder mid-game enemies. It’ll be dropped from enemies in the Cursed Forest region in the northeast region of the map.

Werewolves also drop pristine hides in large quantities, so you can also farm their village at night for some. Werewolves are only active at night due to their curse, so you’ll have to travel just before nighttime or at least earlier in the night cycle to get there in time to get your resources from them. Gracefall Village is also home to the V Blood boss Willfred the Village Elder, who you might want to be careful of if you don’t have the gear for a fight yet. But there will be 5–6 Werewolves walking around town at night for you to farm some of the pristine hides off of.

Close

Crafting Pristine Leather

Now that you have the mutant grease and pristine hide for crafting, you’ll need to head to your Tannery refinement station. Once there, you just need to slot in the materials, 15 of each will be required per 1 pristine leather. So having higher amounts of both will be very important. Wait a bit, and you’ll have your leather ready for crafting!

V Rising In Stunlock Studios’ V Rising, players take on the role of a vampire rising from his slumber. Survival is key as players explore V Rising’s open world where they can discover villages, craft items, combat fantastical creatures and bandits, and find other secrets to aid them on their journey.