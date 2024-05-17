V Rising has a ton of materials that you need to craft or gather to create new and better gear. As you progress through the game, you’ll soon notice that more of the materials you gather will be going towards new crafting materials rather than straight into some new gear.

One of these pieces is going to be Radium Alloy. It is a material that can be found in areas like the Trancendum Machine Factory in Gloomrot South or the Trancendum Power Plant in Gloomrot North. But your best bet to get some reliable Radium Alloy is to create it yourself.

Crafting Sludge-Filled Canisters

The first thing you’ll need to do is craft some Sludge-filled Canisters. These are unlocked for you once you have defeated Ziva the Engineer and can be crafted at a Fabricator. A Fabricator can be built with 200 Tech Scrap and 18 Iron Ingots. The Sludge-filled Canisters can be built with 3 Glass, 3 Mutant Grease, and 1 Iron Ingot.

Close

Crafting the Radium Alloy

Once the canister has been made you’ll need to go and get a few more materials though. The sludge-filled canister was just the main ingredient that you will need to get started. Next up for materials is going to be 45 Tech Scrap. Tech Scrap is easy enough to find, it’s just going to involve a lot of killing in the Gloomrot Region. Many enemies in Gloomrot will drop Tech Scrap, so feel free to attack as many enemies as you wish until you have a nice comfortable amount of scrap. The last material you will need will be 3 Sulphur, which can be made in a Furnace for 15 Sulphur Ore. Sulphur nodes can be found all over the map but will be most common at the Bandit Sulphur Quarry, located in the western part of the Farbane Woods.

Close

Once you have the Sludge-filled Canisters, 45 Tech Scrap and 3 Sulphur, you can then put them all into a Furnace and wait for these beauties to finish up with crafting!