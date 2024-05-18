Key Takeaways Track down Beatrice the Tailor in Dawnbreak Village to unlock the ability to make silk.

Defeat Ungora the Spider Queen in the Cursed Forest to gather silk materials.

Raid the Spider Cave for silkworms and craft silk at a loom using cloth, silkworms, and leather.

There are many different crafting materials throughout V Rising and some are harder to gather than the rest. Silk is one of those materials that is going to be out of the way for most players. But it is useful for some good mid-game armor for players to go out and craft, so it’s worth tracking down and getting your hands on once you can start using it for crafts. Here are the following steps to being able to make some silk in V Rising.

Track Down Beatrice the Tailor

The first thing you will need to do on the journey for silk is to track down and kill Beatrice the Tailor in Dawnbreak Village so that you can use a loom in your base. Looms are going to be your workstations to refine fibres into various fabrics throughout the game.

Beatrice the Tailor isn’t a difficult fight either, she just has a habit of running away rather than fighting the vampire spawn that has shown up in her village. Which is completely fair when you’re just a little old tailor, right?

Track Down Ungora the Spider Queen

The second step to getting silk is tracking down and taking out Ungora the Spider Queen. She can be located in the Spider Cave, located in the eastern section of the Cursed Forest. Ungora the Spider Queen will be more of a challenge than Beatrice the Tailor, so do be prepared for a level 63 challenge with lots of spiders trying to hinder your progress in the fight.

Once you defeat Ungora the Spider Queen, you will then have access to creating silk at a loom as well as using the Vermin Nest refinement station to bring out Spiderlings to harvest for Slik Worms.

Finding Silkworms

Silkworms are also going to be abundantly found within the Spider Cave where you found Ungora the Spider Queen, so make sure to go ahead and raid the cave of silkworms for plenty of materials. While in the cave, you can also attack and destroy the various spider eggs spread throughout the cave for more silkworms and other materials for crafting.

Crafting Silk

The last and final step is to go to your loom and craft some silk now that it is available to you. Silk will cost 3 Cloth and 3 Silkworms. Cloth can be made from either 6 Plant Fibre and 3 Leather, 12 Plant Fibre and 3 Pristine Leather, or 9 Plant Fibre and 3 Thick Leather. Once you have crafted enough silk, you will then be able to craft the Dawnthorn armor set for 6 Silk and 9 Pristine Leather.