In V Rising, you'll find loads of materials necessary for crafting or gathering to make better gear. As you keep playing, and like in most survival craft games, you'll start to realize that you're collecting more materials to create new crafting items rather than going toward your crafts directly.

Sludge-filled Canisters are going to be something you’ll want a lot of because they will be indirectly used for making new gear, since they will be the main ingredient for Radium Alloy. So what do you need to craft these canisters?

Kill Ziva the Engineer and Build a Fabricator

First, you have to track down and kill the boss, Ziva the Engineer. She is going to be located at the Trancendum Machine Factory in Gloomrot South. Ziva the Engineer is not the trickiest boss in the game. Just make sure you are near or over gear level 60 to fight her.

Defeating her is the biggest step to getting Sludge-filled Canisters as she will unlock the Fabricator and the recipe for the canisters once she’s been defeated. The next step is going to be building the Fabricator. This is going to cost 200 Tech Scrap and 18 Iron Ingots. Tech scrap can be dropped from enemies you kill in the Gloomrot region, so it’ll be relatively easy to get a large amount quickly.

Gather Sludge-Filled Canister Materials

Once the fabricator has been built you will need to gather the required materials to make some sludge-filled canisters. They are all fairly easy to obtain but might require a lot of travel, so do be prepared for some running. The first thing you will need is 3 Glass, which can be looted from the Dunley Monastery or crafted in a Furnace with 15 Quartz, but it can cost up to 20 Quartz if you don’t have the forge flooring.

The second material you will need is going to be 3 Mutant Grease. This can be found by killing various mutant enemies in Gloomrot but can also be obtained by breaking down Gloom Wood in a Sawmill. In the future, after you have killed Anagram the Purifier you can also farm mutant grease from Mutated Rats from the Vermin Nest if you need more without having to travel to Gloomrot.

The final ingredient you will need for the canisters is going to be 1 Iron Ingot. This is probably the easiest part of crafting the canisters as the Haunted Iron Mine will have all you will ever need spread throughout the tunnels.

Once you have gathered the three ingredients, go ahead and put them into the Fabricator and wait for them to craft themselves automatically. When they have been made, you are now free to use them for other crafts like Radium Alloy, which can be used for upgrading your castle heart or various other pieces of gear.