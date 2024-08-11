Key Takeaways The Vampire Powers in V Rising offer a variety of benefits to players.

Bear Form grants resistance to various elements and increased health regen, allowing players to smash resources, like Iron and Sulphur.

Human Form prevents most NPCs from recognizing players as vampires, but reduces move speed and reverts to vampire form when performing actions.

V Rising from Stunlock Studios spent a decent amount of time in Early Access, but finally launched in 2024. That meant a finalized list of V Blood bosses, areas to explore, and powers with which players can dominate Vardoran.

Though the game has a decent focus on building, the Vampire Powers all help players get around the map more quickly, gain entry into specific areas, hide from enemies, control enemies, heal, or aid other players in PvE and PvP. There are (at the time of this writing) 11 in total and all of them are obtained as players complete quests and story progression. Let's explore each V Rising Vampire Power and how to get them.

12 Wolf Form

The Best Form Of Travel (Until Bat)

Available in 3 variations: Standard, Founder's, and Castlevania

+60% move speed

Player dash becomes Spectral Leap with 2 charges and an 8-second cooldown

with 2 charges and an 8-second cooldown Acquired by defeating the Alpha Wolf

This is the first Shapeshifting Vampire Power players acquire after they eliminate their first V Blood boss in Farbane Woods. Defeating the Alpha Wolf is a fairly easy task — even if finding him can be annoying as he roams quite a bit from his den.

Once players do have this power, they can travel much more quickly than they could on foot. What's more: animals like wolves and bears won't attack the player either. The form does give players the Howl ultimate, but it has no combat applications. Just keep in mind that taking damage or initiating an action such as opening a chest will put the player back in their original form.

11 Bear Form

Use It To Break Things

Available in 2 variations: Standard and Founder's

This form +25 grants sunlight, garlic, silver, and holy resistance

-15% damage, +15% move speed, and buffs health regen

Acquired by defeating Kodia the Ferocious Bear

There isn't much to Bear Form except to say that it slightly buffs player movement speed, grants resistance to lots of things, and lets players smash big chunks of resources. This is most useful when farming ore like Iron, Sulphur, or Copper. Players can simply use the Crush ability to do just that: crush the rocks into collectible ore. Like the Wolf Form, Bear Form has an "ultimate" in the Roar ability, but it doesn't have combat applications.

10 Rat Form

Be Sneaky When It Counts

One variation: Standard

Provides no additional abilities or buffs

Acquired by defeating Nibbles the Putrid Rat

The Rat Form Vampire Power has but one advantage and that is its inherent sneakiness. Players become the size and shape of a rat, making them less noticeable to would-be enemies whether they be NPCs or PvP players. However, since player rats don't move the same as NPC rats, PvP players will likely not be outsmarted by this disguise. The only other real benefit to Rat Form is that players can use it to enter a secret area in the Sacred Silver Mine.

9 Human Form

Only Fools Most NPCs

Three variations: Standard, Founder's, and Castlevania

Prevents most human NPCs from recognizing the player as a vampire

-33% move speed and greatly reduces blood drain rate

Acquired by defeating Bane the Shadowblade

A vampire can't get very far in the higher levels of V Rising without exploiting their Human Form Vampire Power. In Early Access, defeating Beatrice the Tailor (seen as "Grandma Form" above from the Founder's DLC) granted the ability. In the final version of the game, Bane the Shadowblade unlocks the ability instead. The beguiling Maria Renard from the Castlevania series makes an appearance in Human Form if players pick up the Castlevania pack, as well.

The biggest downside of Human Form is the drastically reduced move speed and the fact that any action, including interacting with a container, will revert the player back to their true vampire form. Be mindful of this while exploring civilian areas with high-level enemies like Silverlight Hills. Some of the Paladins and Clerics there may see players for what they really are despite the disguise.

8 Toad Form

Note: Not A Frog, But A Toad

Two variations: Standard and Castlevania

Provides players with the 3 charges of Toad Leap with 8-second cooldowns

with 8-second cooldowns Acquired by defeating Albert the Duke of Balaton

In Early Access, Toad Form felt more useful as players could use it to leap onto cave ledges long before Bat Form was ever even a thought. However, players in the final version of the game don't see as many uses for this form. It does allow players to use Toad Leap to jump "half a level" up fences and ledges.

But this doesn't come in handy often — especially when players speedrun to unlock Bat Form. Taking out the Duke of Balaton happens around level 64 (or earlier depending on server settings and player gumption). Lord Styx is level 83, by contrast, but many players will challenge him earlier than that.

7 Spider Form

What Is This Even For Again?

One variation: Standard

Grants players +5% move speed and the Burrow ability with a 1.85-second cast time and 8-second cooldown

ability with a 1.85-second cast time and 8-second cooldown Acquired by defeating Ungora the Spider Queen

Spider Form confers almost no real benefits except to act as a more useful Rat Form using the Burrow ability. It lets players burrow into the ground and hide. Of course, if an enemy has already seen the player, Burrow is effectively useless as players can be hit while they are burrowed.

At least, some players think it's useless, while others — parents especially — are thankful for this mode as it lets them AFK at will and not get attacked or take sun damage. Just don't forget to monitor blood drain rate as running out of blood in Spider Form will still render the player dead.

6 Bat Form

The Best Way To Travel (When The Sun Isn't Out)

Allows players to fly across otherwise impassable terrain while carrying resources

Grants a total of 10.8 move speed

Can only be used with teleportable items in player inventory

Acquired by defeating Lord Styx the Night Champion

By far the easiest mode of travel, players get Bat Form after taking down Lord Styx in Dracula's Demise. It's a tough fight around level 83 as he summons Gargoyles, bat swarms, and he can teleport.

But gaining access to Bat Form is crucial if players want to take on the hardest bosses in V Rising like Adam the Firstborn who resides in an area only reachable with Bat Form. Do keep in mind that Bat Form has no extra sun resistance and, if the sun is out even while flying, the player will take sun damage.

5 Expose Vein

Help Out Fellow Vampires

One of the player's starting powers

Channels for 13 seconds and allows the player to let other players feed off of them

Splits the blood pool and shares the blood type with the other player

When playing with others in a Clan, V Rising players might run into scenarios where someone (or them) needs blood and there's none around and no potions either. In this instance, a player character can use Expose Vein to let other player characters drink from them to share their blood pool.

In a typical server, sharing blood with someone reduces a player's pool by half and the receiving player now shares the same blood type as the giving player. The ability channels for up to 13 seconds, but can be canceled by an action or movement.

4 Blood Mend

Heal Up At A Cost

One of the player's starting powers

Has a 1.5-second cast time and drains 0.1 liters of blood each second while recovering 5% of player health

Players can only recover up to 25% of their health while in combat

Inventory slots are precious in V Rising, so some players don't always opt to keep Blood Rose potions or other healing items on hand. Instead, they may pick up a garbage blood quality creature and use it to heal themselves. Blood Mend allows players to drain their blood pool in exchange for healing every second. However, there's a cap on how much players can restore in combat to avoid exploiting the mechanic.

3 Blood Hunger

Find The Best Blood Available

Turns the player's vision red, allowing them to see the blood types and qualities of nearby creatures and humans

Removed by using other Vampire Powers

Acquired by defeating Tristan the Vampire Hunter

Speaking of blood quality, players acquire the ability to see blood types with Blood Hunger. They can already do this by mousing over a creature or NPC to see their blood type and quality.

But Blood Hunger puts those stats on top of the creature or NPC instead. It makes it that much easier to discern which blood the player wants, which, in certain settings and PvP scenarios, can be extremely useful. The only real downside to this Vampire Power is that the screen gets a red filter on it which may not work for some players.

2 Dominate Human

Collect Servants, Start Missions, Profit

Allows the player to charm and subdue a human and take them back to their castle if so desired

These subdued humans can be tapped for blood potions or made into Servants and sent out on missions

Acquired by constructing a Servant Coffin and Blood Press to complete the Servants Quest

Vampires are known for their thralls and familiars. Maintaining a healthy inventory of blood types and Servants in V Rising is an easy way to gain resources and always have good blood on hand. Players must whittle down the health of an NPC either using a weapon or the "R" ability in Dominate Human mode then use that same ability once more to fully dominate the human. Then, the NPC will have a pink outline around them as above and follow the player around. They will attack enemies, but can easily die in the process. It's best to use a Dusk Caller item (that can be crafted at the Alchemy Table) to transport them to a castle.

To do this, simply build a prison with several cells, subdue humans with desirable blood types and qualities, use a Dusk Caller to whisk them away to the nearest castle, and then visit the prison again to find them waiting. From there, they can be turned into Servants using Servant Coffins or kept as prisoners. Anyone playing in Clans should be aware that even if one player subdues a human and uses a Dusk Caller, it will be transported to whatever player's base is closest at the time.

Fun fact: dominated Werewolves are humans by day and still Werewolves by night thanks to the Gloomrot expansion.

1 Dominate Mount

Deck Out A Vampire Horse

Allows players to control a horse, converting it into a Vampiric Steed

Has a 5-second cast time and can only be used on one steed at a time

Acquired by completing the quest A Castle reaching the Sky that requires a Level 4 Castle Heart

What is a vampire without their loyal steed? Use this Vampire Power to dominate a horse and transform it into a Vampiric Steed. This means that the horse gets great buffs, no longer needs to consume food, and can jump over most objects with Shadow Leap.

However, it's only when players equip a horse with a Vampiric Saddle that things get really good. There are two variations so far: the Plague Chemist's Saddle and Rowdain's Steed. The saddle augments how the horses look, increases their speed and acceleration by 1, and prevents enemy vampires from claiming it. Additionally, the ability Recall & Revive can be used to summon the horse in most areas or resurrect it if it dies.