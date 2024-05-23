Key Takeaways Spectral dust is crucial for advanced gear in V Rising.

Refine spectral dust from Ghost Crystals post Act IV.

Spectral dust is used for crafting Anvil setup and high-tier weapons.

In V Rising you will be hunting down bosses and trying to build your castle to be the most magnificent structure in Vardoran. But in order to get some new and higher-tier gear in the game, you will need to gather some Spectral Dust after Act IV. Spectral dust won’t be used for all that much, but it is part of the important step to getting some new and useful weapons.

Where to Find Spectral Dust

Spectral dust is one of those materials that does have a chance that it can drop from certain enemies in the world, but it is usually best to refine materials for it yourself. That being said, it does have a chance to drop from Cursed Villagers in the Cursed Forest as well as Banshee and Witch enemies. Banshee enemies can also be summoned from the Tomb refinement station at your castle with 24 Plague Brier flowers and 8 Gem Dust.

How to Craft Spectral Dust

The next thing you can do to get your hands on some spectral dust is to refine it from an Advanced Grinder. These grinders can be unlocked once you defeat the V Blood boss named Domina the Blade Dancer, and they are located in Rustlock Village. After Domina the Blade Dancer has been taken out you will need to find one more V Blood boss in order for the material to be unlocked for the advanced grinder, this boss is Foulrot the Soultaker, and they are located in the Ancient Village within the Cursed Forest.

Once both of those bosses have been taken care of you can then craft the spectral dust. The next few steps are a little easier than taking down some bosses. To refine some of the dust, you will need to gather 24 Ghost Crystals and craft 1 Scourgestone so that you can make 4 Spectral Dust. Ghost crystals are prominent in the Cursed Forest region and both villages located in the forest will give you a large amount to mine, they will be large crystals jutting out of the earth. Once you have gathered enough ghost crystals and scourgestones, you can put them in the advanced grinder for the spectral dust.

What Spectral Dust is Used For

Now that you’ve gotten some spectral dust you might want to know what it is going to be used for. It won’t be the most used material in your storage, but it will still be very nice to have in your stock for when it is needed. First, it will be the main ingredient for getting your Anvil set up so that you can make some nice weapons to use. It will also be used when crafting Dark Silver Ingots and the Phantom’s Veil cape.