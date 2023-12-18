Key Takeaways Valheim enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the highly-anticipated Ashlands update is slated for release in the first half of 2024.

The update will significantly broaden the Valheim Map with a Volcanic type biome in the far south region.

Get ready to explore new flora, feast on delicious dishes, and gear up for a visually stunning and formidable experience in the Ashlands expansion.

As the curtain falls on 2023, Valheim enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Iron Gate Studios in a developer blog, reveals the highly-anticipated Ashlands update is slated for release in the first half of 2024. The developers have confirmed that the update will follow the usual pattern, hitting the Public Test Branch (PTB) before making its way to the live version shortly after.

I am definitely excited to have a reason to jump back into Valheim again. When the game launched, I played a ton of Valheim for a few days with some of my WoW buddies and really enjoyed the epic gameplay. In my opinion, Valheim was a bit ahead of its time. The game achieved so much success so quickly and truly deserves to be back in the spotlight, ready to shine once more.

The ongoing development of the Ashlands update for Valheim is underway. Thus far, it has been revealed that this update will significantly broaden the expansive region located in the far south of the Valheim Map. It will be a Volcanic type biome.

Here are some details from the developer blog below:

Close

"Walk & Talk" Video Series

In the holiday spirit, the Valheim team is treating fans to the first installment of a captivating "Walk & Talk" video series. Community manager Josefin, artist/generalist Robin, and programmer Jonathan share insights on Valheim and the upcoming Ashlands content in a Fireside Chat-esque format, providing a unique peek behind the development curtain.

For those hungry for more lore, an interview with freelance writer Lee Williams, the mastermind behind Valheim's rich narrative, has been shared, offering players a glimpse into the creative process shaping the game's captivating story.

Just in time for the Yuletide season, the developers are tempting players with a visual feast from the Ashlands kitchens. Feast your eyes on delectable dishes like Mashed Meat, Piquant Pie, and Spicy Marmalade. The Ashlands may be a harsh landscape, but resilient plants manage to thrive. Get a sneak peek at the unique flora that will play a crucial role in your culinary adventures.

Gear Up for the Ashlands

Last but certainly not least, prepare to look fierce in the Ashlands. The developers are teasing players with a hint of the formidable gear that awaits, promising a visually stunning and formidable experience in the upcoming expansion.

About Valheim:

In Valheim you will embark on a journey in the tenth world, where you, a fallen warrior, must conquer the realm, battling monsters banished by Odin. Sail the open seas, explore mysterious environments, and build mighty halls to defend against the dangers that lie ahead. Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players, set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by Viking culture.

According to Steam Charts, Valheim has stood the test of time, boasting a current player count of 23,175, a 24-hour peak of 40,981, and an all-time peak of 502,387 three years ago—solidifying its status as a perennial favorite in the gaming community. The Viking saga continues, promising an exhilarating new chapter with the Ashlands update in 2024.