Valorant can get intense the second the match starts. If you’ve never played before, or you feel a little rusty after stepping away and returning, some tips might help you get into the right flow.

Adapting can be tough whether you’re solo queuing or playing with friends. Focusing more on these tips ensures you don’t have such a steep learning curve and can instead enjoy everything Valorant offers. And maybe score some early wins.

8 Adjust Your Settings

It All Starts Before the Match

Poor settings can make for poor gameplay, so you want to optimize the game as best as possible. It can be a trial-and-error sort of thing, especially concerning sensitivity settings, but for playing, we don’t want lag to throw us off. Getting the best FPS is key.

Make sure your resolution matches your monitor’s resolution and refresh rate. Plus, be sure your display is always set to fullscreen to maximize your FPS. Of course, not all of us can boast robust monitors, so a regular 60 Hz may get the job done. But if you ever want to compete in ranked with the pros, you’ll need something much better.

7 Watch and Learn

Research Never Hurts

Speaking of pros, it never hurts to check some of them out. Boot up some streams or videos to see just how they play. Beginning Valorant players should never expect to do everything a pro does, but watching them can give you a good idea of what works and what doesn’t.

Honestly, professionals aren’t the only ones you’ll benefit from watching. Check out any popular Valorant videos whether they’re full matches or compilations. Anything and everything can be useful while you’re still learning.

6 Pay Attention to the Sniper Scope Red Dot

Line Up the Perfect Shot

Much of the time, when using a scope , it can turn into a guessing game. And with how hectic and fast-paced Valorant is, it's not always easy lining up a great shot that's not too high or too low. But did you know there's a trick to seeing when your shot is perfect? All you have to do is pay attention to the red dot in the center.

It's not there all the time, but when it does show up, don't move. You're there. That red dot indicates you have the perfect shot, so always keep an eye out for it. When you see it, take the shot before your opponent dips out of there.

5 Sound Can Make or Break Your Match

Audio Cues are Everything

Valorant is big on audio. Almost every action you take makes a sound. Listen out for others, of course. Check for footsteps, character comments, etc. Make sure to jump into your settings and enable HRTF. If you do, high-quality headphones will save your life. Literally.

Another focus should be on your own noises. You don’t want to constantly eyeball your minimap, but you want to stay aware enough to notice your sound circle. It grows larger depending on your actions, so keep in mind that any nearby enemy may hear you lurking about.

4 Know When to Buy and When to Save

Economy Management is Key

It’s tempting to buy the best thing in the shop after each round, but don’t let those shiny new toys fool you; you must be wise about your spending. If you lose early on, consider saving so that you can do a full buy near the end. This will ensure you’re better prepared.

Try to encourage team unity too. You should try to match each other in terms of equipment quality so that you’re all on the same page if possible.

3 Stick To Your Role At the Start

Get Off to a Strong Start

Valorant agents have strengths and weaknesses, and the best tip to handle that is to focus on what they’re good at in the start. For instance, if you’re using someone like Fade, don’t push her into face-to-face combat as you’ll waste her. She’s an Initiator. Use her abilities for intel, for picking out enemies so the team can easily see them.

Your own skills matter, of course, but these agents have specific abilities for a reason. If you have to adapt later on, then by all means, but it pays off to lean into your agent’s strengths first.

2 Focus On the Same Agents

Don’t Play the Field

These agents are cool; there’s no denying that. But when you’re just starting in Valorant, the trick is to alternate between two agents (maybe three, if you wish). You can narrow your focus that way, allowing you to learn the game and a specific style of playing.

Have your main and learn them inside out. Your second should be there as a backup because you never know when you’ll be unable to pick your favorite. A solid backup is invaluable.

1 Communicate, Communicate, Communicate

Push a Strong Team

Communication isn’t always there for new players or vets. Good communication, however, is vital. Your team should strategize, help each other rather than hinder each other, and that only happens if you communicate.

Now this can look like anything if you don’t have a mic. Not everyone likes to mic up, and there’s nothing innately wrong with that, but you can still use the team chat function or pings. Remember that something is always better than nothing.