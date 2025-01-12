You may go through several Agents in Valorant before finding your main. Choosing the best is a difficult, and often subjective, topic though. Some Agents perform better depending on how you play from aggressive to support-centric. Others work well on specific maps.

Peeling back the layers, you can find that certain characters are more well-rounded and adaptable. These Agents are optimal whether you’re playing with friends or solo queuing. Of course, things can change as Agents are buffed, nerfed, etc., but for now, these are the best overall characters you can jump into a match with.

8 Reyna

Role: Duelist | Rank: A

Make no mistake, there’s reasonable discourse surrounding Reyna. She’s incredibly self-sufficient to the point of being totally selfish. As long as you master your aim, you can get through a match with Reyna without offering much support to teammates. So why is she one of the best Valorant agents despite the controversy? Because she’s genuinely useful.

She lives up to her Duelist nature as best as possible, being able to handle multiple opponents as long as you embrace her game mechanics. Hit-and-run tactics work perfectly with her thanks to Dismiss. And Reyna is beginner-friendly, leaving newcomers with one of the best chances to climb the ladder in ranked.

7 Killjoy

Role: Sentinel | Rank: A

If you want to lock down an area, you can’t go wrong with Killjoy. She’s the best Agent when you want to stick to the backlines rather than rush ahead. You can successfully use her for area denial on most maps. As long as the area isn’t overly large, she can detain a group of enemies with her ult, making for easy pickings for the rest of the team.

You can indeed replace her with someone like Cypher (who I’ll get into later on), but that doesn’t detract from how reliable Killjoy can be to this day. And if you’ve ever faced off against one in the hands of a skilled player, you know just how strong (and aggravating) her turret is.

6 Omen

Role: Controller | Rank: A

Omen can flip-flop in the rankings due to updates that promptly nerf some of his best abilities. However, he can still come in clutch overall as a top Valorant Agent. If you’re battling against a Sentinel like Killjoy, Omen can use abilities like Shrouded Step to avoid common traps.

As a Controller, Omen excels at pushing the enemy. Paranoia is a wonderful ability to confuse and disrupt opponents, as well as Dark Cover. He’s a top choice to bring on maps with a lot of choke points and tight spaces.

5 Raze

Role: Duelist | Rank: A

Raze’s utility is a prime example of how exciting a loud and aggressive Agent can be. When played correctly, she won’t ever give the enemy time to breathe. She’s not always easy for beginners, but you certainly don’t need to be a pro to use her as best as possible.

For one thing, Raze is ideal at flushing out enemies, luring them into traps if need be. Her Boom Bot will harass an opponent, pushing them away from a point or more out into the open. Meanwhile, her Blast Pack and Paint Shells offer good area damage. It’s all about nailing down the timing when using Raze.

4 Gekko

Role: Initiator | Rank: S

Gekko is easily one of the most versatile Valorant Agents you can use. His utility is as fun as it is devastating. If you need someone to stun, he’s your guy. If you want to gain intel on the enemy, he can do that too. And with the Spike, he’s a crucial element, since his Wingman can both plant and defuse it. If you want to plant, Gekko should (obviously) carry the Spike in his own inventory.

But that’s not the best part about Gekko. Using his abilities leaves behind dormant globules. If you retrieve these globules, you can considerably shorten the cooldown. This gives you the chance to use his abilities in quick succession. Even his ult is usable twice during the round.

3 Clove

Role: Controller | Rank: S

Clove is an excellent Controller in Valorant. So much so that you can use her even in death. Ruse lets you deploy smoke in strategic areas around the map. It’s a great way to block off areas or flush enemies in a certain direction. But what makes the smoke even cooler is that Clove can use it even if she dies. So, you’re still useful to the team no matter what.

Do you need more proof that death doesn’t mark the end for Clove? Activate Not Dead Yet. It resurrects Clove, giving you a small window of opportunity to kill or assist to make that temporary resurrection permanent. She does solid damage too, which pairs well with her overall map control.

2 Cypher

Role: Sentinel | Rank: S

Regarding map control, Cypher tends to outdo any other agent in Valorant. His utility is useful on most maps too. Cyber Cage is perfect at disrupting enemies and forcing them to rethink their routing. On the Sentinel side, our info broker offers invaluable intel to keep your team ahead. Spycam can surprise the enemy, but Trapwire can reveal and tether an opponent, leaving them totally vulnerable.

Neural Theft is the ultimate reveal though. It will feel as though Cypher has eyes just about anywhere. And when you want to surprise the enemy or herd them to certain areas, you’ll need someone with those skills.

1 Jett

Role: Duelist | Rank: S

Jett winds up at the top of many lists for good reason. She’s one of the most mobile Agents, so if you want to reach an area promptly, she’s the best for the job. Her entire utility can work in succession with each other if you plan it right, making her a wonderful aggressive Agent for those who like to rush into things.

Her Updraft and Tailwind grant her the agility she needs to either get in fast or get out of the way if things are too hot. Meanwhile, she has a smoke ability to decrease visibility for opponents and keep herself and her teammates safe on the approach. And if you’re close enough, finish them off with Blade Storm. She’ll take some time to master, but Jett’s always worth it.