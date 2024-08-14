Key Takeaways Valorant offers a wide range of unique skins for melee weapons, with over 100 options since launch.

Standout melee skins include Waveform, Overdrive Blade, Terminus A Quo, and more.

Each melee skin in Valorant offers distinct animations, sounds, variants, and effects for players to enjoy.

Valorant is chock-full of unique and dazzling weapon skins, whether it be battle pass originals or combo set exclusives. But no weapon in the game has a more diverse selection of skins than melee, with over 100 different skins made available since the game's launch.

Between warhammers, knives, swords, and axes, in styles ranging from cyberpunk to medieval-fantasy to even Electronic Dance Music, there are a staggering variety of melee weapons in Valorant, many of which boast unique animations, sounds, variants, and other effects. There are, of course, some extra-attractive melee skins that stand out from the pack, taking the cake for the best-of-the-best.

This ranking is somewhat subjective if you consider awesomeness a non-objective quality.

10 Waveform

Drop the bass

While the collaboration between mega-star DJ Zedd and Valorant is a bit of an obnoxious one, even we have to admit that this sword is pretty sweet. The sleek futuristic design can be swapped between four different color variants, but the real fun comes in the sword's special animations.

Swinging the sword leaves a trail of actual neon waveforms in its wake, which changes colors depending on which variant you have equipped. And, to top it all off, examining the weapon actually causes it to play music, with the holograms and electronics of the blade pulsing to the beat.

9 Overdrive Blade

Dreams of sweet motorcycle drifts

Fans of the classic anime Akira are sure to recognize this homage to the beloved movie, taking inspiration from the film's iconic cyberpunk motorcycle to create a stunning animated sword. The blade is capable of being imbued with electricity, as evidenced by the moving digital meter on the side.

Upgraded variants of the design ditch the sticker-covered punk design for a cleaner (but still badass) futuristic sword design, with three additional variants to choose from. The electricity that flows across the blade will change colors with each variant as well!

8 Terminus A Quo

Sleek and stylish

This melee weapon earns a spot on this list not just for its mind-bending design, but also for its perfect animation. Examining the weapon transforms it into a floating orb, reminiscent of both the Covenant's Energy Sword from the Halo series and, strangely, the mid-2000s hobby of contact juggling (let us know if you're a Fushigi fan!)

The tricks and moves that your character can pull off while playing with this knife are smooth and satisfying, and honestly might become a distraction. Oh, and it also comes in four different variants if blue isn't your color.

7 Personal Administrative Melee Unit

Like Siri, but deadlier

The only melee weapon in Valorant that talks back to you is the Personal Administrative Melee Unit, a simple but elegantly designed knife with built-in artificial intelligence. Once upgraded, the blade also swings with a unique cybernetic sound, and will shape-shift like a Transformer when equipping it.

The greatest details on this knife are obviously the built-in voice lines, which not only pop up a unique audio signifier on the player's HUD when activated, but also change voices with each variant. There's even a great attack animation on this one, spinning the blade in your hand after landing blows.

6 Blade Of Chaos

Ever played Doom?

Another melee weapon straight out of Cybertron is the Blade of Chaos, which brings massive electrical power packed into a hefty greatsword. The blade itself is extremely similar to that of "The Crucible" from Bethesda's FPS series Doom, especially when upgraded to the red variant.

The animations on this skin are top-notch, with sleek mechanical shifting across the blade as you inspect it, equipping the built-in electrical effect. It's also held in an extremely unique stance, ready at all times for whatever attacker comes next.

5 Ruyi Staff

Deliver vengeance with a beat

Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was on to something when he chose to main the quarterstaff. This weapon brings a near-gymnast level of agility to its animations, slashing and prodding across the stream with high martial arts energy.

The best part of this weapon is by far the inspect animation, which begins twirling the staff and moving it to either side of the player, blasting an ancient drum beat as you move around, showcasing your awesome weapon.

4 Blades Of Primordia

Somewhere, Kratos feels a disturbance

God of War's iconic Blades of Chaos clearly had an effect on the team at Riot Games when designing this melee skin, a pair of dual-wielding short-blades embedded with fiery energy. There are multiple different attack animations with this set of knives, each one more gruesome than the last.

Each variant changes the color of not only the blade, but the energy that erupts from it while attacking as well. The standout of the four variants is the gold colorway, bringing just a little bit more flair to the flex of owning this skin.

3 Kuronami No Yaiba

Take it for a spin

Perhaps the most interactive of all the melee skins is the Kuronami No Yaiba, which consists of a pair of Kunai attached with chains. The only weapon of its kind in Valorant, the Kuronami no Yaiba boasts an elegant design and a really fun animation.

Inspecting the knives will begin spinning one of them from their chain in a circle, which can then be tapped again to speed up the spin. For anybody seeking a fidget spinner-esque melee weapon in Valorant, this is the piece for you.

2 Evori's Spellcaster

In the name of the Moon, I'll punish you!

From the Sailor Moon-inspired Evori Dreamwings Collection comes the Evori's Spellcaster melee skin, a beautiful wand with tons of hidden features and customizations. Upon upgrading it, the wand will display a large hologram of a hair bow (not unlike those worn by Sailor Moon herself).

Inspecting the item triggers an animation that summons a mystical butterfly, matching whatever color variant you have equipped on the wand at the time. Evori's Spellcaster is a really cute and pretty melee skin (and my girlfriend insisted I put it on this list).

1 Power Fist

Gamer's Delight

At the top of our list is the Power Fist, the extremely detailed and easter egg-filled melee skin from the Radiant Entertainment System Collection. Like the other skins in the collection, the Power Fist acts as its own "playable" video game console, with different blades, games and colorways featured in each of the three variants.

The first variant is clearly an homage to retro platformers like Mega Man, replicating his iconic blaster. Variant 2 is a take on Dance Dance Revolution, featuring a rhythm game on screen and danceable beats. Finally, the third variant is a nod to arcade beat 'em ups like Street Fighter, sporting a fist-shaped blade and a little boxing character on the built-in display.