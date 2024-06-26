Key Takeaways Valorant Console Limited Beta launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, offering a familiar experience for PC players.

User interface changes and controller adjustments make the console version accessible for new players.

Cross-progression ensures console players retain their skins, agents, and purchases from PC.

Valorant, Riot Games' popular 5v5 character-based tactical shooter, just opened the Valorant Console Limited Beta earlier this month. The beta, which is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, is limited but provides every selected player with five friend codes to give out to others wanting to give the game a shot. Be wary, though -- console players are not able to play with PC players, meaning you and your friends all have to be on console.

As a former collegiate eSports player on my school's Valorant team, I immediately knew I had to check the beta out. I mean, how cool is it to finally bring one of the most popular current games to console after four years? Having not played since I graduated in 2023, I was hesitant to see how much things had changed. My fears were instantly assuaged the moment I loaded in on my PS5: the lobby music and graphics took me back and made me already feel completely reacclimated to the game, even after being away for a year. The game does force you to redo the tutorial, but does come in handy when practicing the new controls on controller versus keyboard and mouse. After you've completed the tutorial, you're released into the wild digital world of Valorant and welcome to queue up however you may please.

It's Still the Same Old Valorant

For players with prior experience playing Valorant, there isn't much of a learning curve at all. There was initial concern about how the various buttons would be implemented, as there are quite a few different keys you have to master on mouse and keyboard. The button layout is natural and feels comfortable, however, especially for players who have traditionally had a hard time reaching all the keys on PC. The abilities and gun controls are all in the same place (the triggers), making it simple and easy to toggle between. Players with experience playing other FPS like Call of Duty on console should be able to quickly pick up the button formatting, especially if they've already played Valorant in the past.

What About the New User Interface?

The user interface has been changed and offers multiple pages for players to toggle between: Play, Home, Battlepass, Agents, Missions, Inventory and the Store (among others). The initial screen upon loading in feels empty at times, likely due to the sidebar being hidden behind the account icon. It isn't glaringly obvious, though, especially considering the low amount of time most players spend on that particular screen. The only awkward new component of the user interface is the menu controls. If players are used to quickly shuffling between sidebars and hovering over items on PC, it does feel clunky and sluggish in comparison when done on console.

Cross-Progression, Agents, Maps, and More

The good news for returning players is that all of your skins, agents and various purchases remain with your account, even on console. In fact, it's an easy way to recognize fellow veteran players in-game by taking note of their old player cards, weapon skins, and gun buddies. The complete roster of agents is available in the beta, with available characters ranging from grizzled American commander Brimstone to Clove, a mischievous young Scot. While the beta launched with only a select mixture of maps on console, Riot has confirmed that the number of available maps will eventually be identical to its PC counterpart. All the non-competitive game modes (Unranked, Swiftplay, Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch) are currently playable, although Ranked is not an option for players to queue at this time.