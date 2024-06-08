Key Takeaways Valorant coming to PS5 & Xbox with beta starting June 14.

Console version development took 4 years, aims for player input.

Progress transfers; crossplay between consoles, separate from PC.

For a long time, Valorant has been exclusive to PC players, but later this year, PS5 and Xbox players can finally grasp Riot Games' intense first-person shooter. Additionally, there will be a limited beta available for both consoles starting June 14, which you can sign up for now.

During Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, Riot Games showcased a new trailer, which has footage solely captured on consoles. The action looks just as intense as its PC counterpart. An upcoming beta was announced as well, which is coming up in a matter of days. "We are so excited for your input to make sure that Valorant plays great on console," said Executive Producer Andy Ho while on stage. It's wild to think the console versions have been in development for four years.

To sign up for the beta, you'll want to head over to the official Valorant website. From there, log in or create a new Riot account and then register for the beta. The process is very easy. If you get accepted, you'll get one code for yourself and five more for others to join you. You'll have to live in North America, Europe, or Japan to take part. Unfortunately, those living in Australia, New Zealand, South America, and other areas around the world won't be to take on this FPS for consoles yet. This might seem obvious, but Riot Games also states that your account needs to be in good standing for it to be accepted into the beta.

You won't be able to play with PC players on PS5 and Xbox consoles.

You Can't Play With Your Valorant Friends on PC

If you're hoping to squad up with your PC friends on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, stop doing that now. "When you’re actually queuing up, Xbox and PlayStation players will only be able to play together, and will not be able to join games with PC players," said Riot Games on its Q&A. "We believe strongly in competitive integrity, and this is the best way for us to keep the experience fair and consistent for players on both console and PC." Whether or not there will be separate eSports events for console and PC players hasn't been confirmed.

Something neat that has been announced, however, is that your progress from the PC version carries forward into PS5 and Xbox editions as well. The following will be shared:

Account Level

Currencies (VP, Kingdom Creds, Radianite Points)

Recruited Agents (like Clove)

Weapon Skins

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Progression

Mission Progression (Dailies, Weekly, etc)

Valorant will also support crossplay between the Xbox and PlayStation versions, as you'd expect from modern multiplayer titles. No specific release date has been given for Valorant's full release yet, but it will be later this year.