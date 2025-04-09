Pinball games have been a favorite of mine ever since Pinball Dreams on the SNES and the modern era of Pinball FX games have offered a continual stream of top-shelf pinball titles on the market. One thing we haven't seen much of is a blend of neon-soaked worlds and pinball. It's a fitting mix given how big pinball was in the '80s as it was a bit of a throwback then, but machines remained popular well into the '90s.

Saved by the Pinball

Vaporwave Pinball stands out from the pack because it had not only a Steam Next Fest demo available, but also offers up a viewpoint that's almost like Pinball on the NES where the table itself is raised, but the table is in the center of a larger space. This is an interesting viewpoint to look at a pinball table at because you get a full view of the table at the expense of getting a head-on view of the table. It's odd in theory, but also fits being in an arcade and walking around a table and seeing it in an arcade with the attract screen going and music and sound effects blaring.

The locales the table vary quite a bit and look beautiful. You have things like tables in the middle of pools with flowing water alongside the beauty of contrast with things like the blue water lit green and contrasting with the bright pink backgrounds. There are also some trippy tile set areas that have status lying around to remind you of the beauty of the real-world. I think my favorite stage so far is the skyscraper-set area where you have this elaborate multi-stage table and a healthy blend of point multipliers fairly close together to build up point totals rapidly.

Vaporwave Pinball is available now on Steam with a launch discount of 15%, bringing it to $4.25, and it's got a low pricepoint even if you don't get it by April 18 to take advantage of that sale price. It's a surprisingly fun experience and one that would be better with options later on allowing you to zoom in on the playing field, or even have a direct overhead view of it instead of the slanted one as that does make it tougher to see the action. It's a unique viewpoint, though, and one that ensures a memorable play session alongside the bright visuals and synthwave soundtrack. Vaporwave Pinball blends bright visuals, tight controls and a cool soundtrack in a new way for the genre.