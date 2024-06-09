Key Takeaways Fight the Regime in Polaris, a sci-fi multiplayer shooter with destructible environments & superpowers.

Join forces with 3 others to reclaim worlds from the Regime with dynamic gameplay & teamwork.

Experience a new side of Variable State with Polaris, releasing in 2024 with a beta coming very soon.

Rise up and fight back against the Regime. Today, during the IGN Live showcase, Variable State (Virginia, Last Stop) debuted a trailer for their third game, sci-fi multiplayer shooter Polaris. Furthermore, those interested can sign up for beta tests, which will happen soon.

The Steam title, described as a high-flying four-player PvE, is made by Polaris Team, an offshoot of Variable State. In the game, players will assume the role of freedom fighters retaliating against the ruthless Regime, who've taken over many worlds. It's up to you to take back your homeworlds and decimate their forces.

The Worlds Are Your Playground

Polaris will feature a variety of highly-destructive environments that you and three others can battle in with your superpowers. Yes, you get to have superpowers. Players can fly and use their powers to uncover and destroy the Regime once and for all in intense matches.

Jonathan Burroughs, the Creative Director at Polaris Team spoke about the game, stating:

“Since I first played Bullfrog's Syndicate Wars, I've always dreamed of working on a game which featured hi-tech squads of futuristic soldiers, causing mayhem and destruction in an original sci-fi setting. Sprinkle in a deep appreciation for the Halo series— particularly its blend of on-foot and in-vehicle co-op action— and you can begin to get a sense of what we hope to achieve with Polaris. We're only a small and scrappy team of 11 people, but have been plugging away at this project since early 2023. Aided by the tools and technologies of Unreal Engine 5, Polaris Team has built a tight 4-player PvE combat game with a dynamic, destructible environment, set in our own unique sci-fi universe. With the release date arriving later this year, the team and I couldn’t be more excited to share Polaris with players worldwide!”

As mentioned before, the game will boast destructible environments across different areas, like woodlands and citiescapes. Everything is destroyable, which can serve as an advantage to create cover, block off passageways, or get the upper hand. This ever-changing and adaptable battlefield will create new ways to play each match. It's the perfect playground for those who want to wreak havoc and show the Regime what the resistance is all about.

Variable State, the team behind Polaris, is taking a new route with this title. Before, the studio focused on story-driven games like the BAFTA-winning Virginia and their latest release, Last Stop. Still, Polaris Team is going full force with talented multiplayer veterans from studios like Creative Assembly, Ninja Theory and Rebellion. The team is dedicated to crafting a unique and fun multiplayer experience unlike any other. If any of their past titles are any indication, Polaris is a title many should keep an eye on.

Polaris currently has a release window of 2024 for Steam and will be self-published by Variable State. Beta sign-ups are now available to those interested. The title is also now up to wishlist on Steam. More information and news can be found on the official website, X (formerly Twitter), Terminals.io and the official Polaris newsletter.