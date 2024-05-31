Key Takeaways Ventrue clan in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is formidable with abilities like controlling minds and forgetting encounters.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been a highly anticipated action RPG since before a certain pandemic shut the world down. Production is still moving along though, and revealing different aspects of the available clans restores hope that this release will see the light of day, metaphorically speaking, of course. Real vampires never wish to see the light of day. Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have decided to showcase the dominating blue-blooded Ventrue clan's playstyle in the upcoming game.

Ventrue Abilities

In Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, members of the Ventrue clan support Flesh of Marble as their passive ability. This is a useful skill as it helps protect Ventrue from damage after feeding. Ventrue are formidable enemies to have as they are skilled in bending the will of any who oppose them. Ventrue can force their prey into obeying their commands, turn friends against each other or even wiping their the memories of their enemies clean.

Taken from the press release, the Ventrue clan's signature vampiric abilities, or Disciplines, include:

Flesh of Marble: Feeding hardens the skin, making players highly damage-resistant.

Feeding hardens the skin, making players highly damage-resistant. Cloud Memory: Cause a target to forget you were there, putting them into a relaxed state.

Cause a target to forget you were there, putting them into a relaxed state. Possession: Possess an opponent, allowing you to see through their eyes for a period. While possessed, the target can be commanded to attack another person.

Possess an opponent, allowing you to see through their eyes for a period. While possessed, the target can be commanded to attack another person. Terminal Decree: Use your powers of “Dominate” to command someone to eliminate themselves.

Use your powers of “Dominate” to command someone to eliminate themselves. Mass Manipulation: Subdue enemies within your gaze, preventing them from attacking. “Dominate” abilities will affect all subdued opponents while Mass Manipulation is active.

Subdue enemies within your gaze, preventing them from attacking. “Dominate” abilities will affect all subdued opponents while Mass Manipulation is active. Thirst: Increases the amount of health restored by feeding.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 takes place in the dark underbelly of Seattle where vampires battle for survival and supremacy. It is the successor to Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines. does not have a release date at the moment, though sometimes in late 2024 seems to be the goal. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is scheduled for relase on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.