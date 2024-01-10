Key Takeaways Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, making it the first "true" current generation fighting game.

The Tekken series has the Longest Running Fighting Game Story, dating back to 1994.

The game will feature 32 characters at launch, including Panda, who is a powerful and devastating fighter.

The release date for Tekken 8 is closely approaching as fighting game fans eagerly anticipate January 26. Tekken 8 will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on that day as this will be the first "true" current generation fighting game to be released, meaning there will be no cross-generation releases. The Tekken series holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the category of Longest Running Fighting Game Story, and Bandai Namco has released a video that does a little bit of fourth wall breaking that explains the story involving the Mishima family. The story dates back to the original Tekken, which released back in 1994.

The video features a famous and respected actor in Brian Cox, who is more recently known for his prominent role in the HBO series Succession, as he bridges the gap from where the story started to where it is now. Cox is also known for prominent roles in movies including Super Troopers, X-Men 2, Braveheart and the Bourne series. The video also manages to show the progression of the visuals of the series, as Tekken 8 will be running on the Unreal Engine 5 and is the driving force of why the game will not be cross-generation. You can check out the video below.

Tekken 8 will have 32 characters at launch, which is a substantial and hefty number of fighting styles to master. While these have been revealed, Bandai Namco continues to release character trailers leading up the release of the game. Today's release is "The Pretty Protector" Panda, who is the giant panda bear that dates back to the origins of the game. Generally, both Panda and Kuma have been unlockable characters, but have been a mainstay of the series in recent years. Obviously, with being a giant bear, Panda will be a heavy fighter with a focus on power. Panda is one of those characters that might seem ridiculous at first glimpse, but learning how to fight with this characters can be devastating. In the video, Panda has a bit of cuteness added on with some flair in clothing, but don't let that hide the viciousness that comes from the move arsenal. You can check out the video below along with a video linking to our preview.