2023 ended up having an astounding amount of great games and so far 2024 is looking to be no different. In the first quarter alone, we have a new Like a Dragon, Tekken and Dragon’s Dogma game alongside Skull & Bones finally going gold, Final Fantasy VII being reborn and Alone in the Dark making its spine-tingling return to the video game universe. And that’s just before we hit April.

Summer should bring plenty of games to avoid the heat with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 making their debuts and later this year will host a Lollipop Chainsaw remake, a Little Nightmares sequel and the next Microsoft Flight Simulator. And that’s just what’s been announced up until February.

Suffice it to say, there will be plenty of gaming goodness to keep track of in 2024 and to help you do so, we’ve compiled a list of every notable game that we can think of coming out this year. Since you never know when a delay will pop up, we’re only listing games with concrete release dates and we’ll do our best to update this list whenever new games are announced or currently-announced games receive release dates, so be sure to check back often!

January

February

February 1 - Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4)

February 2 - Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 2 - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 2 - Persona 3 Reload (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 6 - Foamstars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

February 8 - Helldivers II (PlayStation 5, PC)

February 13 - Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 13 - Dragon Quest Builders (PC)

February 13 - Ultros (PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4)

February 13 - Islands of Insight (PC)

February 14 - Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4)

February 14 - Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 15 - Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (PlayStation, Switch, PC)

February 16 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and IV (PlayStation 5)

February 16 - Skull and Bones (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 16 - Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)

February 21 - Last Epoch (PC)

February 21 - Slave Zero X (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 22 - Pacific Drive (PlayStation, PC)

February 22 - Open Roads (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4)

February 22 - Sons of the Forest (PC)

February 27 - Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC)

February 28 - Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 29 - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PlayStation 5)

March

March 1 - Ufouria: The Saga 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

March 4 - Biomorph (PC)

March 5 - The Outlast Trials (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

March 8 - Unicorn Overlord (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PlayStation 4)

March 8 - Homeworld 3 (PC)

March 8 - WWE 2K24

March 20 - Alone in the Dark (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 21 - Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (PC)

March 22 - Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5)

March 22 - Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)

March 22 - The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4)

March 22 - Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 26 - South Park: Snow Day! (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

March 26 - Planet Zoo (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S)

April

April 4 - Freedom Planet 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

April 16 - Europa (PC)

April 23 - Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

April 25 - Sand Land (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4)

April 25 - SaGa: Emerald Beyond (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4)

April 26 - Stellar Blade (PlayStation 5)

April 30 - Braid Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

May

May 21 - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

June

June 4 - Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

June 28 - Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch)

July

July 11 - Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Switch)

August

August 20 - Black Myth: Wukong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

September

September 5 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

September 9 - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

October

November

December

Games to be Announced in 2024