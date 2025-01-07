We don't want to speak too soon, but the mid-twenties are starting to look like a golden age of gaming, as evidenced by yet another amazing slate of games in our Best of 2024 Awards. While 2024 has barely ended, there's already so much to look forward to in the first quarter of 2025. January alone brings new entries in the Sniper Elite and Dynasty Warriors series alongside exciting remasters/remakes with Freedom Wars Remastered, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Tales of Graces f Remastered and Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles. And that's not to mention the anticipated debut of Ender Magnolia as well as the PC ports of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

So suffice it to say, you'll already have a backlog entering February and before you know it there will be heavy hitters Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Civilization VII, Assassin's Creed Shadows and Monster Hunter Wilds making their debuts.

While the first two months of 2025 are coming out the gate strong, what we know for the rest of the year so far is sure to bring plenty of gaming goodness with the launches of Split Fiction, Atomfall, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and more.

With plenty of games already announced and many soon to be, we’ve compiled a list of every notable game releasing in 2025. Since you never know when a delay will pop up, we’re only listing games with firm release dates in the main list, but check underneath for games with release windows in 2025. We’ll do our best to update this list whenever new games are announced or currently-announced games receive exact release dates, so be sure to check back often!

January

January 2 - Wuthering Waves (PlayStation 5)

January 7 - Sea Fantasy (PC)

January 7 - Ys Memorie: The Oath in Felghana (PlayStation 5, Switch, PlayStation 4)

January 9 - The Fox's Way Home (PC)

January 10 - Freedom Wars Remastered (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4)

January 14 - Blade Chimera (PC, Switch)

January 16 - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch)

January 17 - Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

January 17 - Tales of Graces f Remastered (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

January 22 - Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4)

January 23 - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PC)

January 23 - Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

January 28 - Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos (PlayStation 5, Switch, PlayStation 4)

January 28 - Tales of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

January 28 - Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. (PC)

January 30 - Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PlayStation 5, Switch, PlayStation 4)

January 30 - Sniper Elite: Resistance (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

January 30 - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC)

February

February 4 - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 11 - Civilization VII (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 13 - Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 13 - Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart (Switch)

February 14 - Assassin's Creed Shadows (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 14 - Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 18 - Avowed (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 18 - Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 20 - The King of Figthers XIII: Global Match (PC)

February 21 - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

February 27 - Cladun X3 (PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4)

February 28 - Monster Hunter Wilds (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March

March 4 - Two Point Museum (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 6 - Split Fiction (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 6 - Suikoden I & II Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

March 6 - Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme (PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4)

March 11 - Wanderstop (PlayStation 5, PC)

March 13 - Bionic Bay (PlayStation 5, PC)

March 13 - Beyond the Ice Palace II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

March 13 - Matcho (PlayStation 5, PC)

March 18 - Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 20 - Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Switch)

March 21 - Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

March 21 - Bleach: Rebirth of Souls (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4)

March 25 - Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

March 27 - The First Berseker: Khazan (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 27 - Atomfall (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

March 27 - Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

April

April 3 - The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PC)

April 17 - Koira (PlayStation 5, PC)

April 24 - Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4)

April 24 - Tempest Rising (PC)

May

May 29 - Sonic Wings Reunion (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)

May - Revenge of the Savage Planet (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

October

October 23 - Double Dragon Revive (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Games with release windows in 2025:

TBA

Baby Steps (PlayStation 5, PC)

Beastieball (PC)

Bounty Star (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Crashlands 2 (PC, Mobile via Netflix)

Everdeep Aurora (Switch, PC)

Loco Motive (Switch, PC)

Mariachi Legends (Switch, PC)

Skate Story (PC)

Stick it to the Stickman (PC)

Towerborne (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Wanderstop (PlayStation 5, PC)

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Xbox One, PC)

Games to be Announced in 2025:

TBA