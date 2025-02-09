Games aren’t always about brutal gunfights and world-ending storylines. Sometimes, more simple and grounded ideas such as love and romance are explored. And when it comes to RPGs, players often have more than just one love interest to pursue. These interests are vastly different from each other and choosing one character over the other is sometimes the hardest decision in the entire game.

Here are amazing games that take a break from the usual action and combat which they’re known for to pit the player against some of the best romance options in any title.

9 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Love in a Time of War

Vikings weren’t exactly known for tender romance, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives players the chance to form meaningful relationships amid the backdrop of war and conquest. Eivor, whether male or female, can engage in multiple romances throughout the game, some fleeting and others carrying lasting emotional weight. While casual flings exist, deeper relationships like Randvi’s storyline bring serious consequences, as pursuing her while she’s still with Sigurd affects the main story.

Beyond traditional romances, the game introduces unique interactions, like Broder’s humorous post-romance reaction and Petra’s playful archery date, showing how these moments blend into Eivor’s journey.

8 Greedfall

A Pirate’s Heart Is Hard to Tame

Romance in GreedFall isn’t just about picking the right dialogue options, but is deeply tied to the game’s intricate companion system. With four romanceable companions, Kurt, Vasco, Siora, and Aphra, each relationship requires understanding their motivations, loyalties, and backgrounds. Whether it’s Siora’s devotion to her people, Vasco’s struggles with his past as a Naut, or Kurt’s deep-seated military honor, every potential romance feels distinct.

The game’s 17th-century-inspired setting brings another layer to these relationships, as cultural and political tensions can interfere with love. Certain choices can even lock players out of romances permanently, making courtship in GreedFall feel more organic and rewarding.

7 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Forbidden Love in a Medieval World

Realistic and historically accurate, Kingdom Come: Deliverance treats romance with the same grounded approach as its combat and survival mechanics. Unlike games that offer a broad selection of partners, Henry, the game’s protagonist, has only two romance options: Theresa and Stephanie.

However, fewer options mean that the two that are present are extremely well written. Theresa, a miller’s daughter, offers a slow-burning relationship that starts with simple flirtations before culminating in a heartfelt courtship. Lady Stephanie, on the other hand, presents a more bittersweet romance, as her nobility puts her out of Henry’s reach in the long term.

Romance in Kingdom Come isn’t just about picking dialogue options; players must engage in activities like shared walks, gifts, and making the right choices in quests if they want a fruitful conclusion to a relationship.

6 Cyberpunk 2077

Loving in the Neon Dystopia

Night City is ruthless, but Cyberpunk 2077 ensures that V can find love amidst the neon-infused chaos. Unlike many RPGs where romance is a secondary feature, Cyberpunk makes relationships a core part of V’s personal story. Each major romance option: Judy, Panam, River, and Kerry, has their own quests, personalities, and requirements tied to V’s gender and voice type.

What sets Cyberpunk 2077 apart is how these relationships evolve. They don’t just end in a simple romance scene but go as far as to affect the epilogues, with partners reacting to V’s choices throughout the game. Judy’s storyline is particularly emotional, as her connection with V is tied to her struggles with Night City’s corruption. Panam’s romance, meanwhile, involves becoming part of the Aldecaldos, showing how relationships in Cyberpunk aren’t just personal but also shape V’s place in the world.

5 Mass Effect Trilogy

Love Is in the Stars