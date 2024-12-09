Everybody loves Earth, and even though humans have plundered it for so long, there are equally as many initiatives to restore life and bring nature back to this beautiful planet. Still, there are some games that have a bitter-sweet relationship with this planet and love to show it getting blown up or destroyed beyond repair in flawless detail, even if this should be considered an extremely sad event.

These games take the idea of a ruined planet Earth and run away with it, often making it the core part of the gameplay. We don't want to see Earth destroyed in real life...but these titles sure make it look apocalyptically astounding.

7 Rage 2

Meteorological Devastation

In Rage 2, Earth’s devastation stems from a cataclysmic asteroid collision, the Apophis impact, which wipes out most of humanity and renders the planet a chaotic wasteland. Interestingly, Apophis is a real comet that many scientists believe poses a serious threat to Earth. Though this event happened long before the game began, its effects are deeply ingrained in every aspect of the setting. The story unfolds in a fractured world where survivors fight over resources, and mutants spawned from radiation roam freely.

The destruction of Earth serves as the backdrop for a post-apocalyptic playground filled with fast-paced combat and vehicular mayhem. While humanity clings to life on this scarred planet, there’s little hope of restoring it to its former glory. Instead, survival depends on adapting to the harsh environment and battling oppressive factions like the Authority.

6 Doom Eternal

Demonic Takeover

In Doom Eternal, Earth is brought to its knees by a demonic invasion that annihilates vast swathes of the planet. The surface becomes a hellscape littered with ruins, rivers of lava, and grotesque altars of destruction. The Doom Slayer arrives as humanity's last hope, battling through legions of demons to wrest control back from Hell itself.

While the planet is not entirely destroyed, the damage is so catastrophic that it’s hard to imagine recovery. Cities crumble, ecosystems collapse, and the few surviving humans live in constant fear. When it was Mars that faced destruction at the hands of demons in Doom (2016), it didn’t hurt that badly, but when these hellish creatures make Earth their target, things get personal.

5 Frostpunk

The Big Bad Frost

The Earth in Frostpunk has been frozen over by an apocalyptic ice age. As temperatures plummet to impossible lows, humanity faces the ultimate challenge: survival. In both Frostpunk games, players assume the role of a leader guiding a city of survivors who are clinging to life around massive coal-powered generators that heat up a small area in an ocean of frozen, uninhabitable land.

This isn’t a case of the Earth being shattered in a single moment, but rather a slow, agonizing death as nature itself turns hostile. The game explores the ethical dilemmas of rebuilding a new society in the face of extinction. While the planet remains intact, it’s rendered near uninhabitable, forcing humanity to adapt or perish.

4 Chrono Trigger

Back In Time To Save Earth

RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Released March 11, 1995 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix

The stakes in Chrono Trigger revolve around Lavos, a parasitic alien entity that destroys Earth in 1999 AD. Players witness this apocalypse through time travel, experiencing the aftermath firsthand in a ruined future where the planet is little more than a barren wasteland. Lavos’s eruption from the Earth’s core devastates the surface, wiping out civilizations and leaving humanity in a struggle for survival.

Unlike the previous two games, where the planet is ruined beyond the point of restoration, Chrono Trigger lets players travel back in time to alter the fate of the Earth, and knowing that there is a way to fix everything is undeniably hopeful, adding a sense of optimism and agency to the otherwise grim narrative of planetary destruction. Players are tasked with preventing the apocalypse by unraveling Lavos’s origins and disrupting its plans across multiple timelines in what many consider one of the best JRPGs of all time.

3 Tasty Planet

The Entire Planet Gets Consumed By a Blob

Unlike other games where Earth is obliterated by external forces, Tasty Planet features a peculiar twist: the entire planet gets consumed in a single munch by a sentient blob that’s being controlled by none other than the player. This endlessly hungry organism grows in size, starting with consuming microscopic particles to devouring cities, continents, and eventually the entire Earth itself. And even after that, it grows up to become so astronomically big that it gobbles up the entire universe.

The destruction of Earth in Tasty Planet is comedic in tone, a stark contrast to the doom-and-gloom of other entries on this list. With its goofy music that’s sure to stay in the player’s minds long after they end it, this short title gains inspiration from the cult-classic Katamari Damacy.

2 Dead Space 3: Awakened

Earth Gets Destroyed By Moon-Like Necromorphs

Third-Person Shooter Horror Systems Released February 5, 2013 Developer(s) Visceral Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

The Dead Space series has always been about cosmic horror, and this DLC for the third and final game raises the stakes to planetary proportions. In a horrifying cutscene that ends the game on a cliffhanger, it is revealed that the Brethren Moons, gigantic, necromorph entities with the sole goal of killing and consuming every living thing in the universe, have arrived at Earth.

One of these moons comes up right in front of Terra Nova and hits it, and that’s when the camera cuts. While the game doesn’t actually show the planet getting destroyed, the fate of the Earth is pretty obvious.

1 Saints Row 4

The Earth Gets Blown Up Into Pieces