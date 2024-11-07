The best video games released have featured some of the most iconic boss battles. Whether they’re a foe, a rival, or just some monster in your way, there’s no better feeling than putting an opponent who’s supposed to be better than you in their place. However, sometimes you’ll come across a boss so interesting that you almost wish you could play as them instead.

Maybe it’s their design, their backstory, the power they wield, or a bit of everything. No matter if it’s DLC, a spin-off, a prequel, or a special edition, there’s no bigger thrill in gaming when you get an opportunity to assume the role of a character you once fought. So, get itching for a fight, because it’s time to meet the top bosses that you get to play as.

10 Albert Wesker

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Shooter Systems Released November 13, 2007 Developer(s) Capcom , Cavia Publisher(s) Capcom

He’s the biggest villain the Resident Evil games have known, he’s been there since the first installment, and he has a love for sunglasses — he’s Albert Wesker. Besides serving as Umbrella’s top agent, Wesker possesses abnormal mutant powers that have given him advanced strength and speed, making him one of the most challenging opponents in the series.

After waiting for so long, fans finally got their chance to experience a game from Wesker’s perspective in Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles. Unfortunately, the game’s an on-rails light gun shooter, so it doesn’t allow the player to utilize Wesker’s unique abilities fully. Still, Umbrella Chronicles allowed fans to get an inside look into how Wesker survived the events of the first game and his actions behind the scenes that would inevitably lead to his return in Resident Evil 5 as the main antagonist.

9 Riku

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

In the first Kingdom Hearts story, Sora’s best friend Riku became corrupted by Maleficent, which led to a confrontation between light and darkness. And with how his story ended on such a cliffhanger, of course, fans of this complicated series were hoping to have a chance to play as the oldest and more serious of the duo.

Thankfully, Chain of Memories resumes where the first one left off, continuing Riku’s story. Although the battle system had been changed to use cards, a change that fans still have mixed feelings over, it was still wild to have the chance to experience a game from Riku’s perspective for the first time and use the powers of darkness for good.

8 Jetstream Sam

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Although he only appears in one game, Jetstream Sam exploded onto the Metal Gear Solid franchise as one of the most memorable characters for his taunting personality and incredible sword skills. In Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Sam forges a rivalry with Raiden, leading to a one-on-one duel in the desert in the most incredible boss fight in the series. Even his red sword plays a role in the final battle.

These qualities are what earned him the prequel DLC: The Jetstream Chapter. Upon playing, you’ll notice a clear difference between Raiden and Sam’s fighting styles. Where Raiden was centered on speed, Sam is more about power, and you can feel it when you’re blowing through squads of enemies with heavy slashes and enormous attacks. The DLC also shows the story of how a fighter like Sam ended up joining the primary antagonist of Metal Gear Rising.

7 Daud

Dishonored

Of all the targets in Dishonored, the one players couldn’t wait to face was the assassin Daud, another character gifted with powers from the Outsider, and the only one who could match Corvo’s. However, compared to the other villains in the story, Daud is the only one to show regret for his actions, despite being the criminal who assassinated the empress and kidnapped her daughter.

Related 10 Games Where Combat is Practically Optional If you're more of a lover than a fighter, you'll love these titles!

While Corvo was roaming the city seeking vengeance, Daud was off having an adventure of his own in the incredible DLCs: Knife of Dunwall and The Brigmore Witches. The new content allowed players to utilize Daud’s array of abilities, including commanding his assassin followers. Depending on how you play, the unfolding story will decide whether there’s more depth to Daud’s character. Is he just a cold-hearted killer who deserves death in the end? Or a tired man who wants to change and deserves mercy during the final confrontation?

6 Big Daddy

Bioshock 2

Of all the enemies encountered in the first Bioshock, the most iconic was Big Daddy, the colossal brute in a diving suit. True, the player got to become one during the last few levels of the game, but there wasn’t much difference except for some changes in sound effects and stats. It wasn’t until Bioshock 2 that fans got to put on a diving suit of their very own and start drilling through the maniacs of Rapture.

Though only a prototype, the Big Daddy of Bioshock 2 lets you experience what it was like to be one of the hulking Frankensteins of the first game. Suddenly, you go from being an evolved survivor taking on one opponent at a time, into an armored powerhouse dishing out plasmids on hordes of Splicers. You even get to adopt your own Little Sisters to guard while they harvest Adam.

5 Goro Majima

Yakuza 0

Unlike other foes of the Yakuza series who are out for wealth and power, Goro Majima blurs the line between criminal and anti-hero. Known as the Mad Dog of Shimano, he’s appeared as an opponent in multiple entries, though his main overlapping interest has only been having a good fight with the series protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. With a tortured past, a demon tattoo on his back, and his trademark knife, it’s been every Yakuza player’s dream to step into his snakeskin shoes.

That dream was fulfilled in Yakuza 0, where Kiryu and Majima shared a spotlight in the prequel explaining their origins. In Majima’s story, you learn how a man became a Mad Dog in a tale of action and heartbreak, all while switching between combat styles as you enter street fights with baseball bats and breakdancing. No, that’s not a joke—this game is ridiculous. So, go play it.

Fun Fact: In the dub for the first Yakuza game, Goro Majima was voiced by legendary voice actor Mark Hamill.

4 Shadow the Hedgehog

Sonic Adventure 2

Platformer Systems Released June 19, 2001 Developer(s) Sonic Team USA Publisher(s) Sega

Known as the Ultimate Lifeform and one of Sonic’s greatest rivals, Shadow the Hedgehog made his big debut in Sonic Adventure 2. Some might call this entry cheating, but the dark hedgehog does serve as the third boss and main opponent to Sonic’s story, while also featuring an entire playable campaign—meaning you get to play against and as Shadow all in one Sega game.

Out for revenge and powered by Chaos Control, Shadow’s speed and moves are on par with Sonic’s as he races across levels in his rocket-skates and busting machines with his homing attacks. Granted, it wasn’t until the later games like Sonic X Shadow Generations that players were allowed to make full use of Shadow’s powers, but his first appearance forever sealed the dark hedgehog’s fate as the fan favorite of the series.

3 Big Boss

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Stealth Systems Released November 17, 2004 Developer(s) Konami Publisher(s) Konami

Fans forget that before earning his role as protagonist, Big Boss originally started as the villain and final boss for the original Metal Gear games. Then Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater showed players his origins as fans got to assume the role of the man who would become the father of Liquid and Solid Snake.

Before turning into a cold-hearted mercenary, Big Boss was a young American soldier sent on a mission to destroy the original prototype of the first Metal Gear. The prequel game shows how Big Boss became a legend, utilizing his skills with guns, equipment, and CQC, while also utilizing his array of camouflage gear. All packaged in a story about loyalty and sacrifice as Big Boss is tasked with assassinating the woman who trained him: The Boss.

2 Bowser

Super Mario RPG