Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Edina Rock Puzzle Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake By Adam Beck Published 17 minutes ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Hardcore Gamer account Your browser does not support the video tag. Sometimes Dragon Quest is just about pushing some rocks around. Videos Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Close