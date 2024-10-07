Getting Silver in SSX: Whitehorn Mountain JT2 By HG Staff Published 5 hours ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Hardcore Gamer account Your browser does not support the video tag. We pull some sweet tricks on Whitehorn Mountain while playing as Kaori in SSX. Videos Close