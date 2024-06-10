The Rogue Prince of Persia - Launch Trailer Prince of Persia By HG Staff Published 2 days ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email Is sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Hardcore Gamer account Your browser does not support the video tag. Check out the early access launch trailer for The Rogue Prince of Persia. Videos Prince of Persia Close