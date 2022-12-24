2B Finally gets Time to Shine in the Promo for the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Anime

2B is the most iconic of the playable cast of NieR: Automata and alongside many others will play a major role in the upcoming anime. Those who have been wanting a little taste of her in action have finally gotten just that, a wonderful short teaser for her upcoming appearance in beautiful animation. Those who have played through Automata will likely take notice of 2B’s opening area of the game, and it’s a wonderful nostalgic look at what’s to come when the anime begins airing early next year.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a begins airing in January. Check out the 2B teaser below: