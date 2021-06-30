War and Tinkering In Arcsmith Reveal Trailer

One of the big problems with living in space is that it’s very hard to send out for anything not safely tucked away in storage. Didn’t bring a quantum flummoxer? Well that was either short sighted or forgetful, now wasn’t it? As it turns out no, not really, because getting mass into orbit isn’t going to be cheap no matter how many sci-fi whiz-bits and doo-dads provide thrust to a rocket. For non-specialized equipment it’s a lot more economical to have a good mechanic and nice selection of multi-use parts available, ready to transform into whatever device is currently needed. It’s a good job, being an Arcsmith, but generally a lot less stressful when your devices aren’t necessary to survive the skirmish going on outside home base.

While that sounds like the basis of a narrative adventure, Arcsmith is actually a VR puzzle game for the Oculus Quest setting you behind the eyeballs of an apprentice engineer learning from the massive hulking alien teacher, Korith Dinn. Each machine you need to create is built of modular parts, and they can go together in whatever way seems logical with a fair amount of freedom to make the best or most interesting design, so long as it works in the end. And it had better work well, because there’s a battle shaping up outside and at least a few of your devices look like the only way to get out alive.

Arcsmith is coming to Quest on July 29,and the new trailer shows off equal parts tinkering and drama. Give it a watch below.