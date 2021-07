Skyward Sword is out now, and players are enjoying their time revisiting the beginning of the Zelda timeline. Now Nintendo Minute is busting out the goods that came out along side the game itself including the game itself, the amiibo and of course the gorgeous joy-con combo. They examine all of them in detail and take a look at everything players who may not have gotten theirs yet can look forward to later.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute unboxing below: