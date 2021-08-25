Decide the Fate of Villedor in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Techland has dropped a new trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human revealing new story details along with gameplay.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human continues to drip-feed more details and gameplay with each showing. The latest trailer finally reveals the name of The City, Villedor. Originally a place of splendor, Villedor was walled off to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, the walls protect those inside from what lies outside.

The trailer also features a new look at parkour and combat. Players can expect a deep and rich parkour system that allows them to interact with almost any object in the game. Protagonist Aiden also has access to tools like the grappling hook and paraglider that open up additional parkour opportunities. Combat, meanwhile, focuses once again on first-person melee weapons against humans and zombies. However, players are able to blend parkour with combat to give combat sections some additional sizzle.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches December 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.