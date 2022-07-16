Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Joins Steam’s Online Music Festival Save & Sound

Acme Gamestudio and tinyBuild announced the will be the joining the Save & Sound online musical festival which showcases the best music in modern video games, accompanied by discounts on featured games and soundtracks. The upcoming Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will be part of the main stream and will showcase the track Nostalgia, performed by the Hungarian Symphony Orchestra Budapest and vocalist Emi Evans of NieR: Automata fame. The song and some behind the scenes footage can be seen in the video below. Accompanying Asterigos, several other tinyBuild games will be featured in the Save & Sound festival including Cartel Tycoon, SpiderHeck, Happy’s Humble Burger Farm and Rhythm Sprout.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles this fall. This soulslike action RPG is currently available to wishlist on Steam, GOG and Epic Game Store. Asterigos will have players taking control of young warrior Hilda as she descends into the cursed City of Aphes. Players will master a complex combat system, collecting weapons of both a classical and mystical nature. There will be over 60 different enemy types and 22 bosses. Choices made by the player will alter the course of the story, and New Game+ mode will provide an opportunity to see how different choices would have played out.