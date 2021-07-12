‘A Hole New World’ Opens Up in What the Golf

What the Golf, a zany golfing game made by people who don’t particularly like golf, just got a major free update on Apple Arcade. This “A Hole New World” update adds 1000 new holes, fifty new levels and a smattering of new game mechanics as well. The developer’s love of puns is strongly represented as well. All of this will be coming to PC and Switch in a few weeks, and it will be free on those platforms as well. For now, have a quick peek at everything in the trailer below.

What the Golf is available now on iOS, PC and Nintendo Switch. Check out our review to see just how crazy golf can be.