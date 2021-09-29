A Juggler’s Tale Launches Today

Puppets have been used as a way of storytelling for centuries and this new release takes us on a remarkable journey. A Juggler’s Tale follows Abby the puppet as she attempts to find freedom. It is is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Abby traverses through areas, solving puzzles and avoiding obstacles all while the strings are still attached but can she break free? There are friends to make along the way and bandits that may come after you. Venture through a whimsically beautiful yet dangerous world inspired by traditional fairy tales. Fantastic art style and small details such as strings shaking with every movement, all add depth to gameplay.

Check out the launch trailer below for A Juggler’s Tale and take a look at the action.