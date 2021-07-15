Action Arcade Wrestling Coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 on August 10

After being out on Steam for over a year in both its original CHIKARA Action Arcade Wrestling and unbranded form, Action Arcade Wrestling is finally coming to consoles. The third entry in a series that began on the Xbox 360 via the indies program in 2010, it later got a better-received sequel before the third entry aimed to do things that hadn’t been done before. An indie developer getting an official license from a promotion was rare, but with the downfall of the CHIKARA company, it led to the game having to be repurposed and the game was fully reworked to keep in things like goofy antics while still keeping the same in-ring action.

It’s a light-hearted wrestling game, but one that achieves a nice mix of arcade-style pick up and play while also offering extensive customization tools for creating a custom roster. The Wrestle Lab will remain intact on the console version and players will be able to craft legendary wrestlers, robots, or anything their imagination can conjur up. The game launches on the Xbox One and PS4, with Xbox Series and PS5 palyback, on August 10. The Nintendo Switch version will launch soon after – making this the second arcade-style wrestling game to hit the console after RetroMania Wrestling.