Ai: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative Receives Release Date, New Story Trailer

The original Somnium Files title launched back in 2019 to praise for its unique gameplay and story, and now three years later fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. Although we had received a 2022 announcement prior, now we have a set in stone release date of June 24 to be prepared to sync back into the world with Aiba, A-set and more iconic characters. This time around there’s been another mysterious murder, with half a body turning up and the other half nowhere to be seen. The mysteries only keep building with new characters trying to help solve just what exactly is going on and it’s going to take a lot to sort it all out and untie the knots keeping this case so mysteriously tied up.

Ai: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative launches on June 24 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Check out the latest story trailer below: