AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative Unveiled for Release in Japan Next Year

The original Ai: The Somnium Files launched at the end of 2019 where it gained a decent following for being a brilliant story with unique gameplay and fantastic characters. Now those clambering for more are about to get it, with a brand new sequel in the works aiming for release next year in Japan. The teaser trailer shows off an older Mizuki from the first game, teaming up with Aiba with some brand new tech at her disposal. Not much else is known at this time, but it will be exciting to see where it leads to as we see more leading up to the planned release next year.

Ai: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is planned to release in 2022 for Japan. Check out the teaser trailer below: