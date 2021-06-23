Aliens: Fireteam Elite Gets Name Change, August Release Date

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Studios today formally unveiled the release date for Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Revealed back in March as Aliens: Fireteam, the three-player co-op title set in the Aliens universe has received a name change and release date. Aliens: Fireteam Elite launches August 24 on all platforms, and it’ll only cost $39.99 regardless of your preferred platform.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy. You play as new soldiers living in a world where Xenomorphs are common knowledge, and are frequently sent in to protect colonists from potential outbreaks. The multi-mission campaign sees you battling 11 different Xenomorph variants as well as synthetics.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite launches August 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.