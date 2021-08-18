‘Alone With You’ Developer Announces New Name, New Game

Benjamin Rivers Inc., the team behind games such as Home, Alone With You and Worse than Death has officially rebranded as “BancyCo.” The husband-and-wife team of Benjamin Rivers and Nancy Yeung. According to the announcement on the developer’s website, the change was made to better reflect how the company works and to reflect some new collaborations they’ll be undertaking in the future.

The newly rebranded studio also announced that they’re working on their fourth game now. Almost no details about the game were given, but was revealed that it’s being developed in collaboration with Laundry Bear, the studio being games like A Mortician’s Tale and Speed Dating for Ghosts and who helped co-developed projects such as Celeste. Development for the new project is also being lead by Nancy Yeung, a first for the studio. Hopefully it won’t be too long before more information can be released.

(header image from bancy.co)