Amaterasu Makes Her Way into Monster Hunter Rise with the Second Capcom Collab

While the beloved sun dog from Okami first made her collaboration appearance in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, is was as a costume for felyne companions. Now that’s all being rectified with the upcoming collab which gives Palamutes the brand new Amaterasu costume they can don into battle. Dress up as the iconic character and be prepared to never lose with the implied godly powers that surely follow along with her into combat. What’s even better is the event quest for this update is just three days away, launching on July 30.

Be prepared when Amaterasu’s event quest launches in just three days. Check out the trailer below: