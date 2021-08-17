Angry Alligator Announced in New Teaser

Unleash the beast and take back your home in Angry Alligator. In what appears to be a cross between Untitled Goose Game and very toned down Maneater, Angry Alligator looks to have the makings of a quaint, comical game.

You start out as a little, adorable alligator but after hunting down and chomping on prey you begin to grow. When you’re strong enough, you can start harassing humans and destroying their equipment used in experiments. The bigger you become the more challenges you can face. Gain points by eating creatures and have fun wrecking everything to reclaim your swamp.

Angry Alligator is scheduled to launch on PS4, PS5 and Switch this October. Check out the teaser trailer below for a look at angry action.