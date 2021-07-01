Anna’s Quest Treks onto Consoles Today

Anna’s Quest, thee hand-drawn point-and-click adventure through Grimm’s fairytales has finally made it to consoles. Originally released for PC in 2015, Anna’s Quest follows the titular Anna as she tries to escape from a cavalcade of classic, fairytale situations. Anna’s got a leg up on the typical damsels seen in these stories though: telekinetic powers. She isn’t a girl to be trifled with, and she makes sure that every witch, troll and dragon she meets takes that fact to heart.

Anna’s Quest is available today on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.