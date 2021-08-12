Aragami 2’s Latest Trailer Explores Sequel’s Expanded World

While it may have come as a surprise to see Lince Works’ Aragami getting a sequel this year, perhaps the least-surprising element of all this is possibly the fact that the follow-up is aiming to explore even further the cel-shaded, feudal aesthetic that the 2016 stealth-oriented, shadow-manipulation debutant introduced players to. And from the looks of its latest story trailer, not only do we get to see more of the world in action, but also the game’s protagonist Kurai, a former slave to the antagonistic Akatsuchi Empire, alongside.

Needless to say sticking to the shadows remains one of the sequel’s prime appeals, though the question of course is whether or not both the gameplay as much the narrative can build atop what was a commendable debut outing for Lince Works’ newly-established, fond throwback to the stealth of old five years prior. Aragami 2 will release across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC, on September 17.