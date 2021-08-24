Arcade1UP Jr. Line Let to Offer Up Pac-Man, Paw Patrol Units

Arcade1UP has just announced their new Jr. line of arcade cabinets – with Jr. Pac-Man and Paw Patrol starting the line off. This lineup will be aimed at kids aged 4-8 and will begin on October 15 with Jr. Pac-Man and continue with Paw Patrol on November 15. Both cabinets come with three games each. Jr. Pac-Man features Pac-Man, Dig Dug, and Galaga, while Paw Patrol features Paw Patrol on a Roll, Paw Patrol Off Duty, and Chase is in the Race. The Jr. line features larger buttons and joysticks along with brighter color schemes – but retains the high-quality components used in the normal Arcade1UP cabinets.