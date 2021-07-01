Arcade1UP’s Street Fighter II Big Blue, Turtles in Time Home Arcade Machine Now Available for Pre-Order

Arcade1UP has crushed it when it comes to delivering the goods for classic arcade machines coming home. We’ve seen several games get a release that were thought impossible due to licensing, but have worked out. One such game is TMNT: Turtles in Time – a classic early ’90s brawler that got a legendary SNES port, but first found critical acclaim in arcades as one of the best entries in its genre. The Arcade1UP cabinet features not only the Turtles in Time game, but also the original TMNT arcade game as well. Quality of life improvements include a riser, light-up marquee, a light-up deck protector and a stool alongside Live WiFi for score tracking. It’s estimated to come out in October and is available to pre-order on Arcade1UP’s site, Target, and Gamestop.

The Big Blue Street Fighter II cabinet retains the iconic look of the original Champion Edition cabinet, and includes a riser, light-up marquee, light-up deck protector, and stool with Live WiFi. This is set for release in September and includes a dozen games in it. SF II Champion Edition, Turbo, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Darkstalkers, Night Warriors, Darkstalkers 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Knights of the Round, Eco Fighters, Capcom Sports Club, and Muscle Bomber Duo. This will be the first time Eco Fighters, Capcom Sports Club, Slam Masters or its sequel Muscle Bomber Duo will come home in true arcade form. As a huge Slam Masters fan, it feels good to see that series get another shot at life in some form – and it will be able to reach a whole new audience via this Arcade 1UP cabinet.