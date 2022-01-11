Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Coming to Nintendo Switch

The Switch has become a fantastic machine for Assassin’s Creed players to enjoy the series on the go – and with a plethora of releases already available, many wondered if the Ezio Collection would hit the platform as well. This collection first hit consoles in late 2016 and will make its way to a portable platform for the first time ever in a little over one month’s time when it launches digitally and physically on February 22.

Beyond the games, all solo DLC for Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations will be included – making the experiences more robust than they were in the core games back in the day. There will also be two short films included about Ezio with Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers added to the mix.