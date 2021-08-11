Axiom Verge 2 Gets a Sudden Surprise Release

Back in 2019, Axiom Verge 2 was announced, a sequel to the massive indie metroidvania hit. It looked impressive, and fans were certainly eager where the game’s story could head, but even as of just a couple of months ago, we were still only getting the occasional update with no news concerning a release date. How long would we have to wait? When would we be able to explo-oh hey, look, Axiom Verge 2 is out today.

Yes, during today’s Indie World presentation, they decided to just casually drop the bomb that Axiom Verge 2 would be out later today (in addition to what felt like at least seven other surprise “later today” launches), with the launch trailer below showcasing the dimension-shifting gameplay, new world to explore, and new hacking skills to play with. In addition to the Switch version, Axiom Verge 2 will also arrive for the PS4 and PC (via the Epic Games Store) today as well. So how well will this much-anticipated sequel stack up to the original and its peers? Well, stay tuned, because our review of Axiom verge 2 will be live very soon, most likely right after this article is posted.