Aztech Forgotten Gods Receives Official Release Date Trailer

Excited fans looking for a brand new action adventure have kept their eyes out for Aztech Forgotten Gods for a while now and have been eagerly awaiting the official release. Now the wait is no more, and players now know they’ll be able to jump into this grand new adventure starting in less than two months on March 10. The trailer showcases some brand new gameplay and showcases diving into the monstrous fights that await those willing to take on deadly challenges on the path to making a mark on this ancient world.

Aztech Forgotten Gods launches on March 10 for PC, Playstation, Xbox and Switch. Check out the release date trailer below: